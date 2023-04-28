Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gary Lineker has waded into the row over the appointment of BBC chair Richard Sharp just weeks after he was suspended by the broadcaster for speaking out against the government.

Richard Sharp resigned on Friday after a report found he breached the public appointments code when he failed to declare two conflicts of interest during his appointment.

It comes after the Tory donor helped arrange a meeting for Boris Johnson to meet with someone who could give him a £800,000 personal loan.

He also told the then-prime minister in advance that he wanted the job – and the appointment panel was told he was the “only” candidate supported by ministers.

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker posted a single tweet on the scandal (PA Wire)

Reacting to the news of his resignation, Match Of The Day host Lineker tweeted: “The BBC chairman should not be selected by the government of the day. Not now, not ever.”

His comments come after he was taken off air by the broadcaster in March after posting a tweet which sparked an impartiality row that prompted the BBC to launch an independent review of its social media guidance for freelancers.

Lineker later returned to his Match Of The Day presenting role following a boycott by a slew of top on-air talent.

In a statement following Mr Sharp’s resignation, the BBC Board insisted the now-former chair was “a person of integrity”.

The statement reads: “Richard has been a real advocate for the BBC, its mission, and why the Corporation is a priceless asset for the country, at home and abroad.

“He has always had the impartiality of the BBC and a desire to see the organisation thrive at the forefront of his work as chairman.

“We understand that the UK government is moving swiftly to begin the process of appointing a new Chairman of the BBC, in line with the terms of the BBC’s Charter.”

Tim Davie, the director-general of the BBC, added: “On behalf of the BBC Executive, I would like to thank Richard for his service to the BBC and the drive and intellect he brought to his time as chairman. Working with him over the last two years has been rewarding and Richard has made a significant contribution to the transformation and success of the BBC.”

Culture secretary Lucy Powell said Mr Sharp will remain in his position until June 2023.

She told the outgoing chairman: “I know that you are held in high regard by the BBC board.

“You have clearly demonstrated your commitment to public service and I especially applaud the work you did during the pandemic. Your decision to step down in the wider interests of the corporation is further testament to that commitment.

“Certainty and stability for the corporation are clearly a shared priority. In this context, I have spoken to the board and they have proposed that you stay in place until the next board meeting on 27 June 2023 whilst an acting chair is appointed in line with the Charter.”