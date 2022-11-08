Gavin Williamson news - live: Minister resigns over bullying allegations
Under-fire minister was facing multiple bullying allegations
Related video: Grant Shapps says Williamson’s text messages to chief whip were ‘unacceptable’
Sir Gavin Williamson has resigned from his cabinet role, saying allegations of bullying against him were “becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing’’.
His departure comes after he was accused of engaging in “threatening” and “intimidating” behaviour while chief whip, and sought to use gossip about Tory MPs drinking, sex lives or mental health problems as “leverage”, his former deputy has alleged.
The under-fire cabinet minister was already facing multiple investigations – one a formal complaint by Liz Truss’s chief whip Wendy Morton, and the other an informal Tory probe over claims he told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat”.
Downing Street had earlier insisted that Sir Gavin still had Rishi Sunak’s backing – but indicated that the PM may take action over the allegations prior to the conclusion of the probes if he deems it necessary.
This preceded the explosive new claims by his former deputy Anne Milton, who told Channel 4 News that Sir Gavin had behaved in an “unethical and immoral” while instilling a culture of fear as chief whip in 2016-17, adding: “I think he feels that he’s Francis Urquhart from House Of Cards.”
Family seek proof Briton is still alive in Egypt jail – just hours after Sunak raises case with al-Sisi
Just hours after No 10 claimed Rishi Sunak had stressed the UK’s “deep concern” to Egypt’s president over the case of British pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah, the prisoner of conscience’s family have said they do not know if he is alive.
The human rights activist – jailed for most of the past decade – stopped drinking water on Sunday to coincide with the Cop27 climate summit, following a six-month hunger strike in protest at his unjust detention and Cairo’s refusal to grant him consular visits.
His family are now warning that UK and Egyptian authorities have failed to provide them with proof that he is still alive, despite repeated pleas.
Our international correspondent Bel Trew has the full report:
Alaa Abdel Fattah: Family seek proof Briton is alive in Egypt jail
Alaa Abdel Fattah has been on hunger strike for six months
Breaking: Gavin Williamson resigns amid scandal over ‘bullying’ messages
Gavin Williamson has resigned from Rishi Sunak’s cabinet amid a scandal over allegations of ‘bullying’ behaviour.
The former chip whip said the claims against him were “becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing”.
Read the full story here:
Gavin Williamson resigns amid scandal over ‘bullying’ messages
‘I have decided to step back from government’ says twice-sacked former chief whip
‘Macho culture’ now more present in parliament than three years ago, ex-Tory MP suggests
Gavin Williamson’s former deputy while chief whip has said she chose to speak out against him this evening in the wake of Wendy Morton’s complaint over his allegedly abusive messages.
“It’s time to speak out,” she said. “It’s time to speak out against this sort of macho culture that I think has got more presence in parliament than when I left.”
Ms Milton was deputy chief whip from May 2015 to June 2017, but was stripped of the Tory whip during the Brexit rows in 2019 and subsequently lost her seat.
Williamson’s style as chief whip differed from predecessors, suggests ex-deputy
Gavin Williamson’s behaviour as chief whip differed sharply from his predecessors who took the pastoral side of their role more seriously, his former deputy has suggested.
“It’s an image he cultivates. I think he feels that he’s Francis Urquhart from House of Cards,” Anne Milton told Channel 4 News.
And she added: “All four previous chief whips saw the whips’ office primary duty is to get the government’s legislation through parliament, but also understood the important role the whips’ office has to play in its pastoral care, and all of them felt very strongly about it.
“I never really felt that with Gavin Williamson. I got the impression that he loved salacious gossip and would use it as leverage against MPs if the need arose.”
Tom Peck | Gavin Williamson is the condom in the toilet bowl of British politics
In his latest political sketch, The Independent’s Tom Peck suggests that, “at the time of typing, it seems possible that a bullying scandal, with more allegations likely to come, may finally spell the end of” Gavin Williamson’s government career.
He adds: “But it seems equally impossible that it is not. That Williamson simply cannot be suppressed, that he can never be made to shut up, that he will never go away. The political superbug, the condom in the toilet bowl.
“That, in the end, it will only be the voters that can ever truly carry him away. And in the meantime, maybe it’s just best to relax and enjoy him. The toweringly incompetent totem pole of the times in which we live.”
You can read his full sketch here:
Gavin Williamson is the condom in the toilet bowl of British politics | Tom Peck
He simply cannot be suppressed. He can never be made to shut up, and he will never go away
Gavin Williamson said he ‘owned’ Tory MP given financial help, ex-deputy alleges
One incident alleged by Gavin Williamson’s former deputy Anne Milton in her explosive Channel 4 News interview came as the whips’ office gave some financial assistance to a Tory MP
“I do remember him asking me to give the MP in question the cheque,” Ms Milton said. “And he waved it under my nose and said, ‘Make sure when you give him this cheque, he knows I now own him.’”
Ms Milton said: “I don’t think it was a joke. It was the seriousness with which he said it. And I think that the bottom line is, if instances accord with your overall experience with somebody, then you believe them.”
She said she gave the MP the cheque but didn’t pass on Williamson’s message.
Gavin Williamson used gossip as ‘leverage’ against MPs, says ex-deputy
Gavin Williamson’s former deputy has accused him of instilling a culture of fear while chief whip and seeking to use gossip about Tory MPs’ drinking, sex lives or mental health problems as “leverage”,
Speaking to Channel 4 News, Anne Milton recalled an email Sir Gavin sent discussing the behaviour of an MP who had been drinking heavily the night before, in which she claimed he wrote: “I actually think best not to say anything to him. It just helps by giving you personally a little more leverage in future.”
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has the full report:
Williamson used salacious gossip as ‘leverage’ over Tory MPs, former deputy claims
Minister’s behaviour as chief whip described as ‘threatening’ and ‘intimidating’
Gavin Williamson was ‘threatening’ and ‘intimidating’ as chief whip, former deputy says
Sir Gavin Williamson behaved in an “unethical and immoral” way as chief whip and was “threatening” and “intimidating”, his former deputy has claimed, adding: “I think he feels that he’s Francis Urquhart from House Of Cards.”
Anne Milton, who held the role from May 2015 to June 2017, told Channel 4 News: “I got the impression that he loved salacious gossip, and would use it as leverage against MPs if the need arose.”
Ms Milton, who was stripped of the Tory whip during the Brexit rows in 2019 and subsequently lost her seat, said Sir Gavin launched an expletive-filled rant about civil servants in 2016 in response to a female official asking why a minister had to change travel plans for a vote.
“Always tell them to f*** off and if they have the bollocks to come and see me,” he said in an email, according to Ms Milton. “F****** jumped up civil servants.”
Ms Milton questioned Rishi Sunak’s decision to give Sir Gavin a ministerial job, saying: “I think [at] best it was probably a bit naive. I don’t know that there are many people that would hang out the bunting to see Gavin Williamson back in government.”
‘Dodgy political deals’ behind cabinet appointments, claims Yvette Cooper
“Dodgy political deals” have led people unfit for high office to serve in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet, Labour’s shadow home secretary has claimed.
Highlighting reports about the conduct of Sir Gavin Williamson and Suella Braverman, Yvette Cooper told MPs: “The prime minister promised us that this would be a break from his predecessors, from the favour for mates culture of the member for Uxbridge [Boris Johnson], from the chaos of the member for South West Norfolk [Liz Truss], and instead the opposite has happened.
“We have people appointed to senior jobs in the cabinet, running the country not because they can do the job, nor because they will maintain the high standards and security that the government needs, but because of dodgy political deals.”
Sunak may not wait for conclusion of Williamson probe to take action, No 10 indicates
Downing Street has signalled that Rishi Sunak may not wait for formal investigations to fully complete before deciding what, if any, action to take over the bullying allegations against Sir Gavin Williamson.
Asked how Mr Sunak intends to reach a conclusion on his response and whether he was waiting on formal complaint processes to play out, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “I don’t think he necessarily feels that the idea would be for him to wait until both of those things have fully concluded.
“Obviously he would act if and when he felt it was appropriate to do so. At the moment he has been clear that there is a process that relates to the issue regarding the former chief whip. That is obviously being run through CCHQ. The other process is independent.”
It comes after former chief whip Wendy Morton referred her complaint to parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.
According to Downing Street, no formal complaint has been received in relation to further claims that, as defence secretary, Mr Williamson told a civil servant to “slit your throat” and “jump out of the window”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies