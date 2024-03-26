Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The chief executive of right-wing TV channel GB news has staunchly defended employing serving politicians as presenters and said he wants to recruit more MPs “of other parties” to join the fray.

Angelos Frangopolous said GB News has been “trying very hard to encourage MPs of other parties to come on board and join them”.

Mr Frangopolous also defended the channel’s current composition, explaining that only three of their 34 presents are “serving politicians”, in reference to Lee Anderson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nigel Farage, who is not an MP but heads up the right-wing challenger party Reform UK.

He also said the hires of only right-leaning MPs were “not by design” and that GB news would “love” to have a “wide range of MPs on the channel” in the same way that news stations such as LBC does.

Angelos Frangopolous is a former Sky News Arabia journalist and is now CEO of GB News (PA)

The Australian-born TV executive admitted that despite his channel engaging in “discussions with political parties”, they have not yet been successful in recruiting other politicians because some parties “are not encouraging MPs to take second jobs”, he told the Lords Communications and Digital Committee committee.

“It’s purely because we’re yet to find someone who will say yes”, he added.

The channel has come under fire from communications regulator Ofcom after it found that five episodes of GB News programmes presented by Tory MPs were found have broken broadcasting rules.

Two episodes of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State Of The Nation, two of Friday Morning With Esther And Phil, and one of Saturday Morning With Esther And Phil, broadcast during May and June 2023, broke due impartiality rules, Ofcom said.

Serving politicians Esther McVey and Phillip Davies were two politicians names in the Ofcom ruling against GB News (GB News)

It comes six months after the regulator found an episode of GB News’s The Live Desk, aired in July 2023, broke the same rules.

Ofcom said: “We found that host politicians acted as newsreaders, news interviewers or news reporters in sequences which clearly constituted news – including reporting breaking news events – without exceptional justification.

“News was, therefore, not presented with due impartiality.”

Ofcom added that politicians played a “partial role in society”, and news content presented by them was “likely to be viewed by audiences in light of that perceived bias”.

“In our view, the use of politicians to present the news risks undermining the integrity and credibility of regulated broadcast news,” it added.

The channel was also recently rapped by Ofcom after it ruled misogynistic comments made by actor Laurence Fox about a female journalist had broken broadcasting rules that protect “viewers from offensive content”.

The communications regulator has warned that further breaches by GB News could result in a statutory sanction, which range from an order not to reuse the offending content, to revoking a broadcaster’s licence.

Mr Frangopolous told peers that his channel had received 50 inquiries from Ofcom over past three years, but said the channel had cooperated fully with each one.

He also argued that audiences have “different expectations” for impartiality from different channels and GB news is “part of ecosystem” of news and maintained that “our brand has trust”.