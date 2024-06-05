Can I still vote in the July general election if I am on holiday?

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has finally ended the anticipation and called a general election for 4 July.

The prime minister confirmed rumours circling Westminster on Wednesday and announced the country will be going to the polls this summer.

The Prime Minister has gambled that improved inflation figures and a recovering economy will help him overturn Labour’s 20-point opinion poll lead. In a sign that security and the economy will be key battlegrounds, Mr Sunak said: “This election will take place at time when the world is more dangerous than it has been since the end of the Cold War.”

But the summer election will likely raise questions among voters, as many will potentially have holidays booked for when the schools break up.

What happens if there’s an election and I’m abroad?

It is still possible to vote in a general election even if you are not in the country.

People who know they are going to be abroad on the date of an election can vote by post or proxy - provided they are registered to vote in the first place.

They can also apply for a postal vote if their work schedule means they can’t get to a polling station.

“You can also choose to vote by post simply because it would be more convenient for you,” the Electoral Commission says.

Those who apply for a postal vote will be sent a pack before the election takes place. You can find out more about how to vote by post on the EC’s website.

Voting by proxy

Britons will have the chance to vote even if they are overseas ( PA Wire )

People who are not in the country or unable to get to a polling station can vote by proxy, which means they get someone they trust to trust to vote on their behalf.

A proxy voter must be over the age of 18, registered to vote, able to get to your polling station on polling day and eligible to vote in the election.

At the same election, someone can only be a proxy for two people based in the UK. If they are acting as proxy for people living overseas, they can do so for up to four people but only two of these can be based in the UK.

The person you have appointed as your proxy will need to go to your polling station to cast your vote.

The trusted person will need to take a correct form of ID with them to the polling station so they can vote on your behalf and this should be their own ID rather than yours.

You can find out more about proxy voting on the EC’s website.