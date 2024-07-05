Support truly

Election night is here, so get ready for a series of exciting twists, turns and upsets.

Most of the results should be declared by about 6.30am on Friday — and as the seat declarations start to trickle in, I’ll be here to answer your burning questions on the biggest shocks and surprises; what the outcomes signify; and how the results will shape the future of British politics.

Throughout the night, we may be treated to several “Portillo moments” – when big-beast cabinet members have their majorities overturned, as in 1997 when former Tory leadership contender Michael Portillo lost Enfield Southgate to Labour’s unknown candidate Stephen Twigg.

We could see several high-profile ministers lose their seats in quick succession. Among those most at risk are the chancellor Jeremy Hunt, in Godalming and Ash, Penny Mordaunt in Portsmouth North, and possibly Gillian Keegan, who could lose her Chichester seat to the Lib Dems or even Labour.

At around 4am we should hear from Clacton and Richmond and Northallerton, where Nigel Farage and Rishi Sunak are standing respectively. If Sunak loses, this would be the biggest Portillo moment of them all: the first time a sitting prime minister is deposed in their own seat. However, only one MRP poll, from Savanta, predicts that he will lose.

Once the bigger picture is formed, it will be time for the comings and goings on Downing Street. If the result is as expected, Sunak will leave No 10, and Starmer will arrive by lunchtime. A new cabinet will be appointed within a few hours in the early afternoon.

If you’re following along with election night and have a question on the results submit it below as I join you at midnight for this special “Ask Me Anything” event. I am hoping to keep answering your questions through the night and on Friday morning.

