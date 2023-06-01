Labour suspends veteran MP over claims he sexually harassed junior colleagues

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A long-serving Labour MP has been suspended over allegations he sexually harassed junior colleagues.

The party has launched an investigation over claims Geraint Davies gave five young female colleagues unwanted sexual attention, first reported by Politico.

The Swansea West MP has been administratively suspended from the party and had the whip removed pending the investigation.

Reporters spoke to more than 20 MPs and Labour staff who alleged a pattern of “excessive drinking, sexual comments and touching” by Davies dating back at least five years.

One former staffer alleged Mr Davies approached her, then aged 22, when she was “extremely drunk” before buying her a drink and suggesting they could go back to his flat. He then sent the woman a string of “sexually suggestive messages”, it is claimed.

In another instance Mr Davies allegedly invited a 19-year-old party activist to his hotel room after meeting her at a conference.

Two female MPs also told Politico he touched them inappropriately, with one saying she was made “deeply uncomfortable” after Mr Davies pressed his leg against hers during a meeting.

The other said he came up behind her during a late-night vote in Parliament, put his hand on her waist from behind and said: “Glad we can go home now.”

A fifth woman complained that Mr Davies repeatedly commented on her appearance.

Labour’s shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock urged those involved to file formal complaints, claiming the party is “very alive” to the issue.

Mr Kinnock appeared to suggest that without formal complaints the claims amounted to “Westminster rumours”.

“I try not to listen to what gets rumoured, because really what matters is when people do come forward and make a formal complain,” he told Times Radio.

He added: “And we then need to swiftly investigate those complaints and take the necessary action. My understanding is that a formal complaint has not yet been made. But if anything like this has gone on, I really do hope that the people who have been affected by this do come forward, make that formal complaint so that it can be properly investigated.”

It is the latest so-called Pestminster scandal to hit Parliament, which has been plagued by claims of sexual harassment. This month, a senior Labour aide left his position after being found to have groped an intern 20 years his junior.

And last May a Conservative MP was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault, with his party’s whips asking the MP not to attend parliament while a police investigation is ongoing.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “These are incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour.

“We strongly encourage anyone with a complaint to come forward to the Labour party’s investigation.

“Any complainant will have access to an independent support service who provide confidential and independent guidance and advice from external experts throughout the process.”

The Independent has contacted Mr Davies for comment.

He told Politico: “I don’t recognise the allegations suggested and do not know who has made them.

“None of them, as far as I know, has been lodged as complaints with the Labour Party or parliament. If I have inadvertently caused offence to anyone, then I am naturally sorry as it is important that we share an environment of mutual and equal respect for all.”