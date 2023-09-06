Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has “serious questions to answer”, said Labour after it emerged that a company linked to her husband was handed a £1m contract from a schools rebuilding fund.

The cabinet minister’s husband Michael Keegan states on his LinkedIn social media page that he is a non-executive director at technology firm Centerprise.

The company was one of six suppliers awarded IT contracts earlier this year to replace server infrastructure at schools – with the money coming from the school rebuilding programme fund, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Department for Education (DfE) said no ministers had any involvement in the procurement process for these contracts – but Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson claimed it could be a conflict of interest.

“This appears to be a gross conflict of interest and eyebrows will be raised that the Keegans appear to have gained from a shrinking pot of school rebuilding money,” she said.

Mr Keegan is believed to have served on the Centerprise board as a non-executive director since 2018.

The latest round of schools rebuilding programme (SRP) funding saw Centerprise win a contract to “deploy servers including migration of data and systems”. Centerprise are one of six suppliers awarded contracts earlier this year to replace server infrastructure.

The firm’s director of marketing and opportunity management Mike Thomas told the Mirror: “We and the Cabinet Office are mindful of any potential conflicts of interest and steps have been put into place to ensure that his non-executive board ­advisory role does not conflict with our ­day-to-day business.”

He told The Independent: “Any contract awarded to Centerprise by the DfE or any other government department was competed for through the appropriate Crown Commercial Services framework agreements.”

A DfE spokeswoman said: “Ministers had no involvement in the procurement process for these contracts, which were awarded in line with existing government commercial procedures.”

Gillian Keegan under pressure over Raac crisis in schools (REUTERS)

It comes as Ms Keegan comes under pressure over her latest comments about schools and the crumbling concrete crisis – asking those who have yet to return questionnaires on Raac to “get off their backsides”.

But Geoff Barton, head of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said some headteachers who phoned the DfE’s hotline for the crumbling concrete crisis has been put through to an “apprenticeship hotline” instead.

The union leader also said one head had returned the wanted questionnaire three times – despite Ms Keegan’s demand for schools to “get off their backsides”.

One senior Tory, an ex-minister, told The Independent that Ms Keegan was guilty of “amateur slip-ups” when speaking to the media – and warned her job was “in danger” if the government failed to get a grip of the Raac crisis.

Another former minister said the crisis had been “terribly handled” by Ms Keegan and her schools minister Nick Gibb. They said that Raac was a “long-standing issue that should be being dealt with locally – they’ve turned it into a national crisis”.

The ASCL and other unions have attacked the government for cutting the last Labour government’s Building Schools for the Future (BSF) programme.

At least 13 of the schools found to have crumbling concrete had funding to rebuild scrapped by the Conservative-led government back in 2010, it has emerged.

Mr Barton said it would take 440 years to fix under Mr Sunak’s plan to rebuild 50 schools a year – noting that it would have been complete by now if started in the time of the Spanish Armada.