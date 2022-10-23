Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Democracy campaigner Gina Miller will today issue a call for a clampdown on tax loopholes, backed by the creation of a new Fair Tax Office, as she unveils the first slate of candidates to fight the general election for her True and Fair Party.

Ms Miller, who defeated Boris Johnson’s government in the courts over Brexit, will be among the first group of nine candidates, and will stand in the seat of a prominent former Tory minister.

She said that reforms to tax policy and improved funding for HM Revenue and Customs could bring in £5.6bn a year – enough to pay for nearly 170,000 nurses.

The True and Fair Party aims to stand around 30 candidates in the election expected in 2024, most of them ordinary members of the public who want reform of Britain’s political system.

In a “draft white paper” on tax reforms, the party’s leader will set out plans to save almost £2.2bn by replacing the controversial non-dom status for wealthy foreign nationals living in the UK with a less generous “domicile pathway”.

She will propose a £200m boost for HMRC funding to enable the agency to collect £3bn more in tax. And she will call for a clampdown on “umbrella agencies” and the carried interest loophole to save another £600m.

Ms Miller told The Independent: “Closing just a few tax loopholes and properly resourcing the badly stretched HMRC would pay the salaries of nearly 170,000 nurses or help millions of people with their energy bills.

“Thinking about how to fairly apply taxation, so that the biggest companies don’t always benefit, can only help the economy.

“It’s a shame that the government is playing games with taxation, rather than focusing on how fair tax can boost public services and growth.”