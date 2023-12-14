Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Grant Shapps has told Gary Lineker to “put a sock in it” after the Match of the Day presenter urged the government to scrap its Rwanda deportation policy for asylum seekers.

The defence secretary said the former England star knows “almost nothing” about politics and should stick to football commentary.

But schools minister Damian Hinds defended Mr Lineker’s right to speak out, saying he is “entirely entitled to his views”.

Asked about the ongoing row, Mr Hinds told Sky News: “Gary Lineker’s entirely entitled to his views, but I think everybody who is directly or indirectly in receipt of a privileged position has to be mindful of how they use that.”

Grant Shapps warns Gary Lineker to ‘stick to football’ after Rwanda plan criticism. (ITV/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN)

The row erupted on Monday when Mr Lineker signed a letter, along with dozens of celebrities and high-profile figures, calling for a new asylum system that “reflects the will of the British people”.

Asked about the letter at the time, Mr Shapps urged Mr Lineker to “stick to football commentary and TV presenting”.

Lineker retaliated by tweeting a photograph of Mr Shapps with his name under it alongside three more images of the politician with the names Michael Green, Corinne Stockheath and Sebastian Fox used instead.

Lineker wrote: “A tad rich coming from someone who can’t even stick to one name. 4 chaps Shapps.”

Mr Shapps was previously accused of breaching the code of conduct for ministers and MPs by continuing to work as a marketer of get-rich-quick schemes under the pseudonym Michael Green after entering parliament.

He has also been accused of using the pseudonyms Sebastian Fox and Corinne Stockheath.

Shapps has previously denied using the names.

Mr Lineker also hit back at criticism from Jonathan Gullis, accusing the outspoken right-wing Tory MP of being illiterate.

The incoming chairman of the BBC said Mr Lineker’s tweets looked to have breached the BBC’s social media rules “on the face of it”.

Samir Shah told MPs his comments “seem to breach those guidelines”.

In an interview with the Daily Express, Mr Shapps doubled down on his criticism of Mr Lineker.

He said: “As a Christmas present to the nation it would be wonderful if Mr Lineker put a sock in it."

Gary Lineker heads in a goal for England against Argentina in 1986 (Getty Images)

The defence secretary added: “It’s for the BBC to decide what action might be taken against Gary Lineker. He is allowed his view of course – but he shouldn’t be using his status at the BBC, which is funded by taxpayers, to promote his political take.

"I also fundamentally disagree with what he said. The Government is working to find solutions for illegal immigration. There is nothing moral in keeping a status quo where people are trafficked illegally and in a hugely dangerous way across the English Channel.

"Maybe we could agree that I’ll stop commenting on football, which I know little about, and he can stop commenting on politics, which he clearly knows almost nothing about."

Rishi Sunak refused to be drawn on the row over Mr Lineker.

Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to a school in north London, the Prime Minister said: “These are matters for the BBC, which is operationally obviously independent of government.

“The BBC has rules on impartiality and it is right that they are upheld, but ultimately that is a question for the BBC.”

It comes after Mr Sunak’s £290m plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda was struck down by the Supreme Court for creating a “real risk” of leaving refugees open to human rights breaches.

Mr Lineker signed a letter saying: “We need a new system that reflects the will of the British people who have opened their homes, donated and volunteered in their local communities. That’s why I’m backing this new campaign, because fair really can begin here.”