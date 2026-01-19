Why Liverpool MP fears Hillsborough Law ‘could be kicked into the long grass’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has paused the progression of the Hillsborough Law, prompting a Liverpool MP to voice concerns over its "direction of travel" amid fears of a potential loophole for intelligence services.

Labour's Paula Barker welcomed the decision to delay the Bill's parliamentary proceedings but called on ministers to continue engaging with campaigners.

The legislation was entirely withdrawn from Monday's agenda, having initially been scheduled for its report stage and third reading.

The pause stems from worries that a government amendment could have been exploited by intelligence agencies, allowing them to bypass the proposed duty of candour.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pledged to “get the balance right” on the proposed law, formally the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, at a press conference in Downing Street on Monday morning.

In the Commons, justice minister Alex Davies-Jones said there is “absolutely no carve-out here”, adding the duty of candour will apply to all public authorities, including the intelligence services.

During the statement, Ms Barker (Liverpool Wavertree) said: “Whilst I am pleased that the government has paused proceeding on the Hillsborough Law, I am increasingly concerned at the direction of travel.

“In March last year, the families of the 97 and Merseyside MPs made clear that we would not accept anything less than the Hillsborough Law.

“We all understand the importance of national security, but this Bill is not incompatible with national security and – as has already been said – provisions already exist, and nobody, quite frankly, is above the law.

“A carve-out for the security and intelligence services would only allow the very behaviour exposed by the Manchester Arena inquiry to happen again, where MI5 were able to withhold information and avoid accountability.”

She pleaded with the minister to “continue to work with the families” and “bring the Hillsborough Law back to this House so we can all pass it”.

Ms Davies-Jones replied: “The Prime Minister was clear at second reading that the Bill as introduced was one that was agreed with Hillsborough Law Now and families, and it would not be watered down.

“We will do all we can to strengthen this Bill, we will continue to work with the families.”

Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby Ian Byrne also welcomed the “pause” but pressed for a timeline on when the Bill will return.

He added: “As (the minister) rightly stated, we have waited a long, long time for this.

“There’s a real, real concern now that this could be kicked into the long grass.”

In her response, Ms Davies-Jones said: “We know that families have waited too long.

“This is overdue.

“We are not kicking this into the long grass.

“We are committed to doing this as soon as possible, but we have to get it right, and I am not setting an arbitrary deadline on this.

“The families have asked me not to.

“They want us to get it right, and we’re committed to doing that and to getting this policy correct.”

Labour MP for Knowsley Anneliese Midgley said: “Any amendment that fails to satisfy families on the duty of candour of individuals in the security services is a red line for me and for so many other colleagues in this place.

“So will the minister promise me that she will work like the clappers with the families to bring forward an amendment that has their full support and deliver justice for all victims of state cover-ups so we can finally say never again?”

Ms Davies-Jones said she will “continue to work with the families and the intelligence services and the Intelligence and Security Committee on finding a way forward”.