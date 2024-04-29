Humza Yousaf resigns as Scottish first minister ahead of no-confidence vote

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Humza Yousaf has stepped down as Scotland’s first minister amid mounting pressure in the face of two upcoming no confidence votes.

Mr Yousaf was facing two votes of confidence after he terminated the powersharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens last week.

Despite previously saying he would not stand down and intended to win the confidence votes, the first minister has now announced that he is leaving his role during an impromptu press conference.

Announcing his decision, he said he had “clearly underestimated the level of hurt and upset” his decision had caused.

He added: “I’ve concluded that repairing a relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm.

“I have therefore informed the SNP national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader and ask that she commences a leadership contest for my replacement, as soon as possible.”

The crisis in Mr Yousaf’s government began after he ripped up the powersharing agreement he had with the Scottish Greens, which had been brokered by his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon after the 2021 Holyrood election.

Following the break down in relations, the Greens immediately agreed to support a motion of no confidence in Yousaf’s leadership brought by the Scottish Conservatives.

A second no-confidence vote against the entire Scottish government was brought forward by Scottish Labour, which would have required the first minister and his ministers to resign if successful.

Humza Yousaf announced his resignation during a press conference ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

As the SNP is two votes short of a majority at Holyrood, Mr Yousaf was dependent on the vote of the former SNP minister Ash Regan, who defected to Alex Salmond’s Alba party last October in protest at the SNP’s gender recognition reforms and approach to indpendence.

Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t think Humza Yousaf any more is in a position to be able to lead.”

He added: “I don’t think there is anything that Humza Yousaf will be able to say to restore the trust he has broken.”

The SNP will now face yet another leadership election in a little over a year just as the party is beleagured by scandal.

Last week saw the re-arrest of Peter Murrell, the husband of the former leader, in connection with Police Scotland’s investigation into the SNP’s finances.

The police launched a probe into £660,000 raised specifically for Scottish independence campaigning after it was allegedly diverted from the “ring-fenced” fund – sparking the exit of senior people from the SNP.

Ms Sturgeon resigned as Scotland’s first minister and SNP leader last February, saying that the pressures of the job had become “very difficult” after eight years in charge.

More to follow....