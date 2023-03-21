Inflation news – live: Update due as outlook for government finances ‘still grim’
The new inflation figures are expected on Wednesday morning
Childcare costs to energy bills support: What was announced in Jeremy Hunt’s Budget?
The outlook for the government’s finances remains “still pretty grim” despite improved forecasts from the UK fiscal watchdog, economists have told MPs ahead of an update on inflation.
The new figures are expected on Wednesday morning.
A panel of experts told Parliament’s Treasury Committee that households are facing a “two-year living standard squeeze” as a result of higher energy bills and tax rises.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has further anticipated a 5.7% decrease in real households’ disposable income per person between 2022/23 and 2023/24.
In November 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure on inflation hit 11.1%, the highest mark since October 1981.
Gas and electricity prices were seen to drive November’s overall rise, with food prices experiencing the largest increase since 1977.
According to Ipsos’s latest poll, the cost of living remains the public’s overwhelming priority. Though March’s figures have come down since its peak in August 2022, 39% of respondents confirmed that it remained their largest concern.
Outlook for government finances ‘still pretty grim’, economists warn MPs
The outlook for the government’s finances remains “still pretty grim” despite improved forecasts from the UK fiscal watchdog, economists have told MPs ahead of an update on inflation.
The new figures are expected on Wednesday morning.
A panel of experts also told Parliament’s Treasury Committee that households are facing a “two-year living standard squeeze” as a result of higher energy bills and tax rises.
It comes after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt promised a major expansion in state-funded childcare and tax breaks for businesses in last week’s Budget.
The Government’s official forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), also confirmed last week that the UK economy is now on track to avoid a technical recession, which means two consecutive quarters of decline.
Henry Saker-Clark has the full story:
Outlook for government finances ‘still pretty grim’, economists warn MPs
It comes after Jeremy Hunt promised a major expansion in state-funded childcare and tax breaks for businesses in last week’s budget.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on inflation
Good evening, and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on inflation.
Follow for live updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies