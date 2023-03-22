UK inflation – latest: Rate makes surprise leap as outlook for government finances ‘still grim’
Rate hits 10.4% in February, tilting back up after recent falls in figures
Childcare costs to energy bills support: What was announced in Jeremy Hunt’s Budget?
Inflation rose unexpectedly in February, hitting 10.4 per cent with food and drink prices again driving the rise, the Office for National Statistics said.
The latest Consumer Price Index rate was up from 10.1 per cent in January, reversing the downward trend of recent months. Most economists were expecting CPI to fall to 9.9 per cent in February.
Economists said ahead of the announcement the outlook for the government’s finances remains “still pretty grim” despite improved forecasts from the UK fiscal watchdog.
A panel of experts told Parliament’s Treasury Committee that households are facing a “two-year living standard squeeze” as a result of higher energy bills and tax rises.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has further anticipated a 5.7 per cent decrease in real households’ disposable income per person between 2022/23 and 2023/24.
According to Ipsos’s latest poll, the cost of living remains the public’s overwhelming priority. Though March’s figures have come down since its peak in August 2022, 39 per cent of respondents confirmed that it remained their largest concern.
The news comes as economists have warned the UK government that Britons are facing a “two-year living standard squeeze” as a result of higher energy bills and tax rises.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) added that people are expected to face the biggest fall in living standards on record, with real households’ disposable income per person due to tumble 5.7% between 2022/23 and 2023/23.
Eleanor Noyce follows the ONS announcement:
Veg shortage pushes up inflation
Shortages of vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers in recent weeks were largely behind the rocketing food inflation.
Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices rose by 18 per cent year-on-year last month, up from 16.7 per cent in January and the highest since August 1977.
Tories made inflation ‘stubbornly higher’ in UK, says Reeves
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has responded to the latest inflation news, highlighting how Britain compares to other G7 countries after “13 years of Tory government”.
Inflation outlook ‘benign’ for months ahead
Alpesh Paleja, the CBI’s lead economist, said that “while inflation rose in February, the outlook for the months ahead is looking more benign”.
“But while we expect inflation to fall back over this year, the firmness in domestic price pressures is something that the Bank of England will be keeping a close eye on.
“And despite further falls over the coming months, this year will still be a high-inflation environment for both households and businesses.”
Hunt: Falling inflation isn’t inevitable
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that “falling inflation isn’t inevitable”, following the latest inflation figures.
“Falling inflation isn’t inevitable, so we need to stick to our plan to halve it this year,” he said.
“We recognise just how tough things are for families across the country, so as we work towards getting inflation under control we will help families with cost-of-living support worth £3,300 on average per household this year.”
Inflation driven by alcohol prices in pubs and restaurants
After revealing that Consumer Prices Index inflation hit 10.4% in February, ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation ticked up in February, mainly driven by rising alcohol prices in pubs and restaurants following discounting in January.
“Food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose to their highest rate in over 45 years with particular increases for some salad and vegetable items as high energy costs and bad weather across parts of Europe led to shortages and rationing.
“These were partially offset by falls in the cost of motor fuel, where the annual inflation rate has eased for seven consecutive months.”
How was life in the UK in 1982 – the last time inflation was this high?
In July 2022, Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation reached 10.1%.
It marked the biggest jump in the cost of living since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to estimates.
Here is what was happening in the country in 1982:
– Economy
The unemployment rate stood at 10.4%, the highest it had been for 50 years, with three million (one in eight) people out of work.
The basic rate of income tax was 30%, while the standard rate of VAT was 15%.
– Business
Large shops had to be closed on Sundays by law, with many shutting for half a day on Wednesdays.
The UK’s gas, electricity, coal and water industries were all public-owned, along with Royal Mail, British Rail, British Airways, British Steel, BP, Rolls-Royce and British Leyland (later known as the Rover Group).
The entire telephone system was also run by British Telecom, which was in public hands, though a licence would later be granted to Mercury Communications to operate the country’s first ever privately run network.
What is inflation?
The Bank of England (BoE) defines inflation simply as a term used by economists to “describe the increase in prices over time”.
Rising costs in goods and services on the UK high street indicate that the value of the British pound is in decline, which in turn means a reduction in consumers’ purchasing power and therefore their quality of life, as they are discouraged from spending more than they can afford.
This in turn eats into national economic growth.
“A healthy economy needs to have a low and stable rate of inflation,” the central bank explains. “The government sets a target for how much prices overall should go up each year in the UK. That target is 2 per cent. It’s the Bank of England’s job to keep inflation at that target.
“A little bit of inflation is helpful. But high and unstable rates of inflation can be harmful. If prices are unpredictable, it is difficult for people to plan how much they can spend, save or invest.”
The BoE sets monetary policy to exert control and prevent such situations arising, primarily through managing interest rates.
In Britain, inflation is measured monthly by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which checks the price of 700 typical goods and services that UK consumers regularly spend money on, from bread and milk to cars and foreign holidays.
The total price of a “basket” of such items is calculated to give us the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is compared to its equivalent a year earlier to reveal how much the rate of inflation has risen over the past 12 months.
