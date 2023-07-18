Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Bibby Stockholm migrant barge, which has been likened to a “quasi-prison”, has arrived in Dorset.

Protestors gathered at the quayside on Tuesday morning as the barge, which is set to house 500 asylum seekers, was pulled by tug boat Mercia into Dorset’s Portland Port.

The exact layout of the barge has not been revealed but analysis of an official brochure released by owner Bibby Marine by The Independent revealed that asylum seekers will have less living space than an average parking space.

The Government is seeking to cut the cost of hotel bills by using alternative accommodation including the Bibby Stockholm and former military bases (PA)

Calculations show that at the full capacity claimed, each asylum seeker would have under 15 square metres of living space – the size of a typical car parking space, according to Dorset Council.

Conservative MP for South Dorset Richard Drax, likened the barge to a “quasi-prison” after the brochure showed there are only 222 “single en-suite bedrooms” on board, meaning that at least two people may have to be crammed into every cabin for the government to achieve its aim to reduce the 51,000 asylum seekers currently being housed in hotels at a cost of £6 million a day.

The rooms will be fitted with en suite shower and toilet facilities, but the Home Office has refused to answer questions on whether bunk beds will be used to increase capacity on the vessel.

The Independent understands that single rooms can be converted into double or multiple occupancy, depending on the size, by using additional beds and bunks.

The vessel is also fitted with a kitchen and restaurant, a TV and games room, and a gym and furnished bar, according to the brochure.

The brochure also shows the rooms will contain a flat-screen TV, with a wardrobe, a desk and storage space and wifi throughout.

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge (PA)

The Bibby Stockholm was previously used by the Dutch government to detain asylum seekers in the 2000s.

At least one person died and there were reports of rape and abuse on the vessel. One asylum seeker described “four people in a cell” on board, according to a 2008 Amnesty International report obtained by The Independent.

“There is only a little daylight in the cells … in the morning the guards would open the cell with their nose covered to protect themselves against the stench,” the asylum seeker said.

“The conditions force you into submission; they kill you psychologically.”

The official brochure for the Bibby Stockholm shows 222 single bedrooms, but the Home Office says it will house 500 asylum seekers (Bibby Marine)

The vessel was later used for commercial contracts to house workers, with its owners saying a “major refurbishment programme” took place before a 2013 charter for Petrofac created the current layout.

Asylum seekers living on the barge will be free to come and go but would be “escorted” in and out of the secure port, with buses to take them to Weymouth and Dorchester.

They will also have sport and cultural activities laid on by the Home Office. However, officials have admitted they are yet to draw up a programme of activities as they aimed to tailor them to the needs of the first arrivals.

Migrants on board will also be subject to a government-imposed code of conduct – designed to prevent anti-social behaviour - and face eviction and even loss of public funds if they fail to abide by it and misbehave.

The code of conduct will apply both on board and off board.

Downing Street defended the use of barges to house migrants, insisting it is a cheaper alternative to housing them in hotels.

The first asylum seekers are expected to board the Bibby Stockholm later this month.