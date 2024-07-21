Ireland to play pivotal role in Keir Starmer’s post-Brexit EU reset, say insiders

Support truly

Ireland is set to play a pivotal role in Keir Starmer’s plan for a crucial reset in relations with the European Union.

The UK government believes the Irish are “very influential” within the bloc.

And Ireland has already signalled its willingness to discuss with other EU countries the potential for a closer relationship with the UK in the wake of Labour’s landslide election victory.

The prime minister began to write the start of what he hopes will a new chapter in the relationship with the EU as he welcomed continental leaders to a summit in Oxfordshire on Thursday.

Setting out the scale of his ambition before the meeting at Blenheim Palace, he promised to fix Britain’s damaged relations with the bloc for the benefit of “generations to come”.

At the event the Irish prime minister, Simon Harris, described the election of the new Labour government as a potential “game-changer”.

The idea of changing the relationship, which soured in the wake of Brexit, was discussed when the two men met at the prime minister’s private residence, Chequers, on Wednesday evening.

Afterwards, the Irish PM described the reset as under way, as well as “real” and “meaningful”.

But The Independent understands that sentiment was reiterated in conversation at the summit the next day.

Government sources said it was very helpful that the positive mood music between the two men during their one-on-one meeting carried on through Thursday’s wider summit. The UK regards the Irish as very influential within the EU, in part because of the strong economic, social and geographical ties with Britain, insiders said.

Irish prime minister Simon Harris said the election of the new Labour government could be a “game-changer” (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Wire )

The EU has looked to the Irish in the past to help guide its attitude towards Britain since the Brexit vote in 2016.

Ireland was a key concern for the EU in the talks that eventually secured the UK’s exit.

At one point the EU Commission’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier even said that the 26 other member states would “stand fully behind Ireland”.

As part of his attempt to win over European leaders, The Independent understands he personally asked to greet them as they arrived. Such was Sir Keir’s enthusiasm that time was set aside for his hands-on approach to diplomacy.

On Wednesday night, Mr Harris indicated that Sir Keir, at that stage just 13 days into the job, was still teasing through with his own team what a reset in relations would look like.

But, he added: "When we reach moments of engagement, Ireland of course will be willing to discuss issues with our European colleagues in terms of what a closer relationship could look like.”

Irish government insiders are impressed by Sir Keir’s feel and knowledge of their country, which they see as genuine. The Labour leader has spoken movingly of his time working with the NI Policing Board, a difficult job given the sensitivities around the issue.

The warmth between the two men can be seen in the traditional exchange of gifts.

The Irish PM gave Sir Keir a new Donegal shirt after he was pictured playing football in one he has had for years, bought while on honeymoon in Ireland nearly two decades ago.

As the Irish leader landed in England, the shirt was accidentally left on the plane – but was retrieved before the two men met later that night.