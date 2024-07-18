Support truly

Keir Starmer has scored his first EU success after the Irish prime minister described a reset between the two countries as “real” and “meaningful”.

The UK and Irish governments have also pledged to hold annual meetings to "deepen and re-invigorate co-operation" after the two men met at Chequers on Wednesday evening.

It comes as the prime minister fires the starting gun on what he hope will be Britain’s new relationship with the EU as he hosts fellow European leaders at a summit in Oxfordshire.

Ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) conference at Blenheim Palace, Sir Keir promised to fix Britain’s damaged relations with the bloc to benefit “generations to come” as he warned “we cannot let the challenges of the recent past define our relationships of the future.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Simon Harris drink a pint of Guinness during his visit to Chequers (Carl Court/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sir Keir will hold face-to-face talks with a number of other European leaders, including his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, who was president of the European Council at the height of the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Mr Tusk famously said in 2019 that there was a “special place in hell” for “those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan of how to carry it out safely”.

He will also have dinner with the French President Macron.

At the summit itself he will take part in a session on migration, co-chaired by Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

Government sources said other European countries were more willing to discuss challenges around the issue with Britain after Labour’s election victory removed the threat of Britain leaving the ECHR.

The prime minister aims to help lead Europe-wide efforts to combat people smuggling gangs, as partof his pledge to ‘smash the boats’.

As well as giving Sir Keir useful time with his European counterparts, leaders will use the meeting to affirm support for Ukraine after the recent Nato meeting in Washington, with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg attending for the first time.

As part of his talks with the Irish PM Sir Keir accepted an invitation to visit Dublin in September.

Keir Starmer greets Simon Harris ( via REUTERS )

Speaking after their meeting, the Taoiseach said: "I am really pleased to confirm that the reset I have been speaking about in terms of Anglo-Irish relations is real.

"It is under way and it is meaningful."

Mr Harris said a number of topics had been discussed at their meeting, including Northern Ireland and the UK’s relationship with the European Union.

He added: "I must say I am really pleased that the British Prime Minister has accepted my invitation to have a return visit to Dublin on September 7.

"We have also agreed to put in place a structure where the British and Irish governments each year would have a summit led by the Prime Minister and myself where we could focus on key issues.

"From that summit a work programme would flow which we would task various ministers with taking forward with their counterparts.

"This, I believe, is all really significant and substantive progress."

England are due to play Ireland at the Nations League football international in Dublin on September 7.

Mr Harris said he left the meeting convinced that the Prime Minister wants a closer relationship with the European Union.

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz arrives to attend the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

He said: "I think the Prime Minister realises that in the first instance this is about rebuilding interpersonal relationships across the European Union with other heads of government.

"About having early engagement with European colleagues and counterparts.

"Ireland is very keen to see a closer relationship between the UK and Europe, we believe it is in our interests, we also believe it is in the interests of the European Union to have its closest neighbour with a closer relationship.

"I think time will tell what that looks like.

"In the first instance it is entirely appropriate that a Prime Minister who is only in office 13 days has the opportunity to tease through with his own team what that looks like.

"But when we reach moments of engagement Ireland of course will be willing to discuss issues with our European colleagues in terms of what a closer relationship could look like.

"What I have definitely left Chequers knowing is that you have a British Prime Minister who wants to see a closer relationship with the European Union."

Before their bilateral meeting, Sir Keir and Mr Harris had enjoyed a pint of Guinness and discussed relations between the two countries.

Mr Harris presented the Prime Minister with a Donegal football jersey. Sir Keir presented the Taoiseach with a Downing Street whisky decanter set.

The relationship between London and Dublin has been under severe strain in recent years.

The turbulence caused by Brexit and the Conservative government’s controversial laws to deal with the legacy of the Troubles were both areas of major tension.