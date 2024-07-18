Starmer to ‘fire starting gun’ on new post-Brexit relationship at European summit - live
Sir Keir to push for new relationship with Europe at Blenheim Palace summit after setting out Labour’s domestic agenda
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Sir Keir Starmer is seeking to “fire the starting gun” on Britain’s “new approach to Europe” as he hosts a summit with continental leaders, a day after setting out his government’s agenda in the King’s Speech.
The prime minister will use the 47-member European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, to push for action to secure the continent’s borders, as he steps up efforts to tackle the UK’s asylum backlog.
More than 100 Home Office staff will be redeployed from working on the now-scrapped Rwanda scheme to focus on a “rapid returns unit” to send people with no right to be in the UK back to their home country, with the PM calling for continent-wide action to tackle international “people-smuggling webs”.
Sir Keir, whose Labour government is seeking a security pact with the EU, said: “We will only be able to secure our borders, drive economic growth and defend our democracies if we work together.”
The leaders will also attend a reception hosted by King Charles in the palace’s Long Library.
References to Liz Truss’ mini-budget removed from King’s Speech after ex-PM complains
Text describing Liz Truss’s mini-budget as a “disaster” has been removed from Government documents after the former prime minister complained that it breached civil service rules.
Ms Truss, Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, had written to the head of the civil service, Simon Case, complaining that references to her in documents released alongside the King’s Speech were “untrue political attacks”.
Briefing notes about the contents of the speech, delivered by the King on Wednesday, included references to the “mistakes” of Ms Truss’s economic policy.
In her letter, she asked Mr Case to “urgently investigate how such material came to be included in this document, ensure suitable admonishment for those responsible and the immediate removal of such political material from the version of the document on gov.uk”.
A spokesperson for the Cabinet Office said Mr Case had replied to Ms Truss and ordered that the references be removed.
In the letter after the King’s Speech, Ms Truss, who lost her Commons seat at the General Election, said: “It has been brought to my attention that the King’s Speech background briefing notes published today and available online contain repeated references personally to me and actions undertaken by my government in the context of a political attack.
“Not only is what is stated in the document untrue, making no reference to the LDI (liability-driven investment) crisis precipitated by the Bank of England’s regulatory failures, but I regard it as a flagrant breach of the civil service code, since such personal and political attacks have no place in a document prepared by civil servants – an error made all the more egregious when the attack is allowed to masquerade in the document among ‘key facts’.”
Watch: Labour MP says he'd swim through vomit to scrap two-child benefit cap
Wales should not have to beg Westminster for adequate funding, says Plaid Cymru MP
Wales should not have to beg for adequate funding from Westminster, Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts said.
Speaking in the Commons after the King’s Speech, the party’s Westminster leader said: “I was disappointed not to hear legislation addressing the inadequate present funding framework that leaves us short-changed in Wales. When we’re talking about fairness, it isn’t a matter of begging for money from Westminster,
“This is, on the one hand, demanding the money rightly owed to Wales, and if people are arguing for the strength of the union - and that’s not something that my party does - but if you are, I would be looking that the strength of the union does give the nation of Wales fair funding, from the other side of the House quite possibly.
“But equally significant to me and my party is that we have the necessary levers, the tools that we need to drive up our own economic development in Wales. We don’t want to be with our hands out for the begging bowl, we want the means to grow our own economy.”
Ms Saville Roberts pushed the government to devolve justice and policing to Wales, and argued there should be “legal safeguards in place to protect devolved powers”.
Lib Dems ‘not so grossly overrepresented’ in Lords, jokes Tory leader
The Liberal Democrats are “not quite so grossly over-represented” in the House of Lords, the Conservatives’ leader in the upper chamber, Lord True said, as he congratulated the party on its election successes.
He joked that Lib Dem peers might be able to “leave the strain of making quite so many speeches to their eager new colleagues in the Commons”.
Lib Dem leader in the Lords Lord Newby said it is the Conservatives who are over-represented, with 281 peers to the Liberal Democrats’ 80.
He said: “Noble lords will recall that, after the previous three general elections, Conservative peers argued that we were grossly over-represented, because of our weak position in the Commons.
“I hope therefore that they will now agree that, to follow their own logic, the Liberal Democrats should get another 87 peers to align us with our two parties’ representation in the Commons, or that they should voluntarily reduce their numbers to 134 to bring them into line with our 80.”
Mistreatment of gang-associated girls ‘one example of why streets need to be safer’, says Labour MP
Mistreatment of gang-associated girls is “just one example of why our streets need to be safer”, a Labour MP has warned.
Backing the King’s Speech, Florence Eshalomi told the Commons she supported ministers’ ambitions to halve rates of violence against women and girls and to ban ninja swords through a new Crime and Policing Bill.
Ms Eshalomi represents Vauxhall and Camberwell Green in London, where police recorded 165 knife or sharp object offences per 100,000 people throughout 2023. It came second in national league tables to West Midlands Police across Birmingham, Coventry and Wolverhampton, where figures show 180 such offences per 100,000.
“Now as an MP, one of the hardest conversations any of us will have are with the victims of violent crime,” Ms Eshalomi said. “I’ve sat in many front rooms holding grieving mothers and fathers, and they tell me about their loved ones who’ve been taken too soon, and with every hug and tear wiped away, I can feel their pain and the impacts that this has on the wider siblings and other family members.
“Crime rips communities apart leaving too many people vulnerable and open to exploitation, and one of the areas I’m proud of working on is on preventing abuse of gang-associated girls whose mistreatment is sadly just one example of why our streets need to be safer.
“The home secretary’s commitment to halving rates of violence against women and improving support for victims should be welcomed across the House.”
Campaigners arrested in Westminster over planned protest ahead of King’s Speech
The Met Police has arrested several youth campaigners after a protest group stated it intended to disrupt the State Opening of Parliament.
The ceremony takes place at the Houses of Parliament and sees King Charles deliver a speech, written by the new Labour government, that will lay out policies and proposed legislation for the upcoming parliamentary session.
Last week the group Youth Demand revealed it planned to disrupt the ceremony over prime minister Sir Keir Starmer’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.
Scotland Yard said officers arrested 10 of the campaign group members in Westminster on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance at 10.25am on Wednesday.
Alex Ross has the full report:
Campaigners arrested in Westminster over planned protest ahead of King’s Speech
The Met Police arrested 10 members of campaign group Youth Demand in Westminster on Wednesday morning
Opinion | There was a hole in the heart of the King’s Speech – and it hits 670,000 children
The government laid out its plans for transport, housing, and defence, but there was one key thing missing: scrapping the two-child benefit limit, writes our political commentator Andrew Grice:
The hole in the heart of the King’s Speech is failing to scrap the two-child benefit
The government laid out its plans for transport, housing, and defence, but there was one key thing missing: scrapping the two-child benefit limit, writes Andrew Grice
Analysis | In his King’s Speech response, Sunak laid three clever bear traps for Starmer
The last time a sitting prime minister stayed on as leader of the opposition was in 1997 when John Major briefly led the Conservatives in opposing Tony Blair’s juggernaut. The other change of government since then was in 2010, when Gordon Brown left the scene and Harriet Harman, the deputy Labour leader, served as leader of the opposition until the leadership election was held.
Rishi Sunak seems to take an old-fashioned view that, as party leader, it is his responsibility to hold the fort until a successor is chosen, and so he set out in his response to the King’s Speech the beginnings of a strategy for the Tory fightback.
The first stage of that strategy is to deploy the weapon of cross-party reasonableness. After a lecture by Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker, on the importance of MPs treating each other with respect, and after everyone agreed that the temperature of politics should be reduced in response to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Sunak modelled courtesy and bipartisanship.
He started his response to the King’s Speech by supporting two of the measures in it that were left over from his government: the gradual ban on smoking and Martyn’s Law, which requires venues to draw up a plan for a terrorist attack. And he welcomed the Labour government’s steadfast support for Ukraine against Putin’s aggression.
Having established common ground, only then did Sunak try to lay some traps for Labour. Our chief political commentator John Rentoul has the full analysis:
In his King’s Speech response, Sunak laid three clever bear traps for Keir Starmer
The temporary leader of the opposition was generous in defeat as he tried to lay the foundations of the Conservative fightback, writes John Rentoul
ICYMI: Fury over Trump’s vice president running mate JD Vance claiming UK is an ‘Islamist country’
Donald Trump’s choice for vice-president has provoked fury by describing the UK under Labour as an “Islamist country” with nuclear weapons.
Author and Ohio senator JD Vance was announced as Mr Trump’s running mate on Monday, just two days after an attempt to assassinate the former president, who is challenging Joe Biden for the White House in November.
Politicians from across the spectrum have condemned Mr Vance’s comments, with former Tory co-chair Sayeeda Warsi suggesting the special relationship between the UK and the US has “become no more than a racist joke”. Writing for The Independent, she added: “It bodes for really dangerous times ahead.”
Fury over Trump’s VP choice JD Vance claiming UK is an ‘Islamist country’
UK politicians have spoken out against comments by the man who could be Donald Trump’s vice-president, JD Vance
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments