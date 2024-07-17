Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak were seen laughing together as they walked through the Houses of Parliament together during the state opening on Wednesday, 17 July.

The Speech on the Throne, delivered by King Charles III, came just weeks after Labour swept to power in the biggest landslide since Tony Blair’s first election triumph 27 years ago.

On Wednesday, the prime minister and his predecessor chatted as speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle led MPs to the Lords.

In his speech, the King said told MPs and peers gathered in the House of Lords: “My Government’s legislative programme will be mission led and based upon the principles of security, fairness and opportunity for all."