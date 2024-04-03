Rishi Sunak is demanding answers from Israel after seven aid workers were killed in an airstrike in Gaza (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak is demanding answers from Israel after seven aid workers were killed in an airstrike in Gaza.

The prime minister called for a “thorough and transparent investigation” from Israel after members of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) team, including three Brits, were killed returning from coordinating an aid shipment.

WCK is a charity that has been supplying food to starving Palestinians who are on the brink of famine amid Israel’s total war on the besieged strip.

The killings have prompted international condemnation.

On Tuesday evening, Mr Sunak telephoned Benjamin Netanyahu to say that “far too many aid workers and ordinary civilians have lost their lives in Gaza” and that the situation there is “increasingly intolerable”.

Foreign secretary David Cameron called on Israel to “immediately investigate”, adding that the government wanted “a full, transparent explanation of what happened”.