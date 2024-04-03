Sunak demands answers from Israel after seven World Central Kitchen workers killed in Gaza airstrikes: Updates
Foreign secretary David Cameron called on Israel to ‘immediately investigate’ the killings
Rishi Sunak is demanding answers from Israel after seven aid workers were killed in an airstrike in Gaza.
The prime minister called for a “thorough and transparent investigation” from Israel after members of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) team, including three Brits, were killed returning from coordinating an aid shipment.
WCK is a charity that has been supplying food to starving Palestinians who are on the brink of famine amid Israel’s total war on the besieged strip.
The killings have prompted international condemnation.
On Tuesday evening, Mr Sunak telephoned Benjamin Netanyahu to say that “far too many aid workers and ordinary civilians have lost their lives in Gaza” and that the situation there is “increasingly intolerable”.
Foreign secretary David Cameron called on Israel to “immediately investigate”, adding that the government wanted “a full, transparent explanation of what happened”.
Shadow treasury minister says Israel gone ‘too far'
The UK and US are saying Israel has “gone too far” in its war against Hamas, shadow Treasury minister Darren Jones has said.
Asked if he would support the UK ending arms sales to Israel, Mr Jones told Good Morning Britain: “The fact of the matter is if the UK, for example, stopped supplying arms, the war would not end. What we need to do is get the parties to a position where the fighting can stop.
“I think what we’ve seen from President Biden, from Keir Starmer, and now from Lord Cameron, our own foreign secretary, is that countries that supported Israel’s right to defend itself and to recover its hostages from Hamas terrorists in Gaza, which clearly is their right to have done in the first place, have all said that you’ve gone too far, that we need to bring this war to an end, we need to get around the negotiating table, we need to aid to get to people who desperately need it in Gaza.
“This latest situation, not only has it resulted in the death of aid workers, which is unacceptable, but it’s now making it much harder for aid to be made available to people who are in the most desperate situations.”
Mr Jones declined to say whether Israel was violating international law.
He said: “As always, on questions of international law, it’s for judges and courts to make that decision, not for politicians.”
Downing Street’s full statement on PM’s call with Netanyahu
A Downing Street spokesman said on Tuesday: “The Prime Minister spoke to Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening.
“He said he was appalled by the killing of aid workers, including three British nationals, in an air strike in Gaza yesterday and demanded a thorough and transparent independent investigation into what happened.
“The Prime Minister said far too many aid workers and ordinary civilians have lost their lives in Gaza and the situation is increasingly intolerable.
“The UK expects to see immediate action by Israel to end restrictions on humanitarian aid, deconflict with the UN and aid agencies, protect civilians and repair vital infrastructure like hospitals and water networks.
“The Prime Minister reiterated that Israel’s rightful aim of defeating Hamas would not be achieved by allowing a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.”
