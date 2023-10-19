Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Rishi Sunak meets Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday 19 October.

The prime minister has arrived in Israel to “express solidarity” with the country over Hamas’s 7 October attack as part of a two-day trip calling for any escalation of violence in the wider region to be avoided.

“Above all, I’m here to express my solidarity with the Israeli people. You have suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you,” Mr Sunak said after arriving at Ben Gurion airport.

His visit comes after Joe Biden flew into Israel on Wednesday in a diplomatic bid to prevent fighting from spiralling into a larger crisis.

The US president urged Israel not to be “consumed by” rage in the wake of Hamas’s deadly incursion and to avoid making the same “mistakes” that the US did after the September 11 attacks.