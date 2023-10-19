Sunak says UK ‘stands with’ Israel as he arrives for talks with Netanyahu

Rishi Sunak said the UK “stands with” Israel after arriving in Tel Aviv for a two-day visit to the Middle East, where he will call for any spread of violence to be avoided.

The prime minister will hold talks with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli president Isaac Herzog as he begins the trip on Thursday 19 October, which is expected to take in other capitals in the region.

“You have suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you,” Mr Sunak said after landing.