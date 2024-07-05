Support truly

Jeremy Corbyn has retained his Islington North seat as an independent with 24,120 votes despite being expelled from the Labour Party.

Mr Corbyn won the constituency with 7,247 more votes than the Labour candidate’s Praful Nargund, who secured 16,873 votes.

Upon his victory, he said: “Our campaign was a positive one, it did not get into the gutter of politics. Ours was a positive campaign trying to bring hope to people.

“Our campaign was utterly determined to bring a degree of unity to it. This result is a resounding message from the people of Islington North that they want something better.

“I owe my life and my learning and my abilities entirely to the people of Islington North. This victory is dedicated entirely to them.”

The former Labour Party leader ran as an independent candidate and won the seat, with Labour coming second ( PA )

The former Labour leader served the ward as a Labour member since 1983, winning the seat 10 times at elections. But at this contest, he stood as an independent candidate after the Labour Party whip was suspended from him in 2020.

He faced a tight race, despite winning a majority of 26,000 – 1,180 more than this year – at the last general election in 2019 when Labour leader.

The 75-year-old was blocked from standing as a Labour candidate in March 2023 by Keir Starmer but announced soon after the election was called that he would be standing as an independent, leading to his expulsion from Labour.

Corbyn said his victory showed the people of Islington North ‘wanted something better’ from politics ( EPA )

In October 2020, he was suspended from the party and lost the parliamentary whip after describing antisemitism in Labour as “dramatically overstated for political reasons” in response to a critical report from the equality watchdog.

After 19 days, he was readmitted to the party, but Starmer’s refusal to reinstate the whip meant he continued to sit as an independent MP until the general election was called.

When asked about the future of the Labour Party after his victory, Mr Corbyn said: “The Labour Party has won a very large majority but on a considerably lower vote than was achieved in previous elections.

The 75 year-old was blocked from standing as a Labour candidate in March 2023 by Keir Starmer ( EPA )

“I think the figure is likely to be around 37 per cent of the vote, which is not a great figure on which to have a huge parliamentary majority. It does call into question the first past the post system and that no doubt is going to be a debate.

“And so of course the Labour Party has a massive future but if the Labour Party is going to be the inclusive organisation it ought to be then it’s going to have to loosen up a bit, and open up a bit, otherwise this idea of imposed candidates and removal of democracy within the party is not good for the future and not very good for democracy.”

Mr Corbyn’s victory ends a tradition of Islington North voting for Labour since a 1937 by-election.