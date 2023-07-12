Fury over austerity threat as Hunt rules out extra money for public sector pay rises

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Hunt has been warned by union bosses not to impose another round of damaging austerity cuts on frontline services after saying there would be no extra money to fund 6 per cent pay rises in the public sector.

The chancellor is ruling out extra cash if Rishi Sunak agrees to the pay hikes recommended of independent pay review bodies – sparking fears of swingeing cuts across departments.

But furious union leaders told The Independent that “burnt out” public sector workers were already fleeing over low pay – leaving the NHS and schools struggling to provide basic services.

Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary, said the government appeared to be threatening to give staff “a half decent pay rise” only “if underfunded departments like health and education make further cuts to public services”.

She added: “They want us to think that the choice is between the devil and the deep blue sea. This is simply not true. If the government wanted to, it could well afford to pay public sector workers properly, while maintaining and indeed improving funding for schools and hospitals.”

Prof Philip Banfield, British Medical Association (BMA) council chair, said: “Talking about staff pay and frontline services as if they are distinct from each another is a complete fallacy.”

He added: “Staff are leaving because they are not being paid properly or fairly. Without staff, and particularly the expertise of our doctors, the NHS cannot provide frontline services – after all, you need pilots to fly planes.”

Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt are still considering whether to accept the recommendations of pay review bodies to offer millions of workers rises of around 6 per cent or risk further rows with unions by rejecting the suggestions on the grounds of affordability.

Reports in The Times suggest the review bodies have recommended that teachers should receive a 6.5 per cent pay rise for 2023-24, while police officers, prison officers and junior doctors should all get 6 per cent or more – all at a potential cost in excess of £5bn.

Sunak and Hunt set to decide on public sector pay (Downing Street)

Mr Hunt raised the prospect of departments make cuts elsewhere when he ruled out borrowing at his Mansion House speech on Monday. Treasury minister Victoria Atkins made clear on Wednesday that there will be no extra borrowing to pay for public sector wage rises.

Treasury minister Victoria Atkins told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We do have to ensure that when we’re making decisions, wider decisions about departmental spending, that we’re not relying on borrowing to fund those decisions.”

But PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said civil servants need “both a pay rise and investment in their departmental budgets” to provide “the quality of service expected by the public”.

He added: “Cuts to wages and to departmental budgets will have the opposite effect, leading to fewer staff and worse services. Rather than peddling the myth that wage rises cause inflation, Jeremy Hunt should give our members the pay rise they deserve without cutting the services they provide.”

Paul Nowak, TUC general secretary, said teachers and NHS hospitals and social care staff were being “driven away” by low pay. “They are burnt-out, underpaid and cannot take it anymore. And all of us who depend on these services are suffering as a result.

He added: “The chancellor cannot simply wash his hands and look the other way. He is responsible for finding the funding to end this crisis. The government must come forward with a credible funding plan to protect our public services and the staff who work in them.”

Striking teachers take part in a National Education Union (NEU) rally (PA)

Final decisions on the pay review are expected within days, with Mr Sunak warning that “we all live within budgets” and he had to take a “responsible” approach to the public finances and the wider economic picture.

Speaking to reporters accompanying him on his visit to the Nato summit in Vilnius, Mr Sunak said: “We all live within budgets … Everyone can see the economic context that we’re in with inflation where it is – borrowing costs for government, not just in the UK but across the world, are rising.

“We need to look at that context and then decide what is the right thing to do. That is not always easy but that is what being responsible looks like, and that is why we will take the time to get this right.”

Shadow cabinet minister Lisa Nandy refused to say whether a Labour government would accept the pay review body recommendations in full.

The shadow housing secretary said: “We haven’t seen them all and we would obviously look at them carefully. In the end it is for governments to decide, though.”

She added: “We want a much greater focus on retention and recruitment in the pay review body recommendations, because we think that is becoming the major problem and it isn’t just a question of wages for public sector workers, there’s also the problem of workload, which is why we’re losing a lot of people from professions like teaching.”