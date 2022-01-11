An MP has broken down in tears while questioning a Tory minister about allegations of a lockdown-breaking Downing Street party.

Northern Irish politician Jim Shannon struggled to contain his emotion as he revealed his mother-in-law died alone during the coronavirus pandemic.

He told the Commons: “In Northern Ireland we reached the milestone of 3,000 deaths due to Covid just last week.

“Including my mother-in-law, who died alone.”

Mr Shannon, DUP MP for Strangford, paused to compose himself before trying to continue with his question, though visibly upset.

Asking for “full and complete disclosure”, the MP asked whether the results of an inquiry into allegations a party was held at Number 10 during the height of the pandemic would be made public. He ended his remarks saying “sorry” to the Speaker.

Paymaster general Michael Ellis said he was “very sorry” for Mr Shannon’s loss as he confirmed they would be made public.

It comes after a leaked email revealed more than 100 Downing Street staff were invited to a party in the No 10 garden and told to “bring your own booze”.

Boris Johnson has refused to say whether he attended – but a source told The Independent the prime minister had “hung out” with staff for at least an hour as they knocked back drinks.

The party took place on 20 May 2020, as England was still emerging from the strict first national lockdown and meetings with more than one other person outdoors were still banned.

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, demanded Mr Johnson respond to an urgent question in the Commons on Tuesday.

But Mr Ellis was dispatched to answer questions from MPs instead, with the prime minister’s spokesperson insisting it was “not uncommon for government ministers to answer these sorts of questions”.

The Liberal Democrats accused Mr Johnson of “running scared” and “hiding behind the smokescreen” of an inquiry spearheaded by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who has been tasked with investigating allegations of rule breaking in government buildings.