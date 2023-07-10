✕ Close AOC endorses Joe Biden for president

US president Joe Biden will look to deepen his relationships with the King and Rishi Sunak during separate meetings on Monday in which Ukraine and climate change are expected to dominate the agenda.

Mr Biden will join Charles III at Windsor Castle where the 80-year-old president and the 74-year-old king will discuss how to help boost private investment to combat climate change, a threat both leaders say is existential.

“The president has huge respect for the king’s commitment on the climate issue in particular. He has been a clarion voice on this issue,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

The US president will also travel to 10 Downing Street on Monday to hold a low-key meeting with Sunak, their fifth in as many months.

Mr Biden’s visit to the UK is part of a three-nation trip that will feature a Nato summit in Lithuania aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against Russia while not yet accepting Kyiv as a member of the defense alliance.