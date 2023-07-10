Biden news – live: US president to meet King Charles and Rishi Sunak ahead of Nato summit
Charles III will host the president at Windsor Castle as they discuss climate change over tea
US president Joe Biden will look to deepen his relationships with the King and Rishi Sunak during separate meetings on Monday in which Ukraine and climate change are expected to dominate the agenda.
Mr Biden will join Charles III at Windsor Castle where the 80-year-old president and the 74-year-old king will discuss how to help boost private investment to combat climate change, a threat both leaders say is existential.
“The president has huge respect for the king’s commitment on the climate issue in particular. He has been a clarion voice on this issue,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.
The US president will also travel to 10 Downing Street on Monday to hold a low-key meeting with Sunak, their fifth in as many months.
Mr Biden’s visit to the UK is part of a three-nation trip that will feature a Nato summit in Lithuania aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against Russia while not yet accepting Kyiv as a member of the defense alliance.
Joe Biden's talks with King to focus on 'clean energy'
US president Joe Biden’s talks with King Charles today will focus on how to encourage private companies to engage in more clean energy efforts, specifically in developing economies.
“The president has huge respect for the king’s commitment on the climate issue in particular, that he has been a clarion voice on this issue and more than that, has been an actor, someone who’s mobilized action and effort,” Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, told reporters on Air Force One as Biden travelled to London.
“So the president comes at this with enormous goodwill.”
When did Joe Biden last speak with King Charles?
Joe Biden last had formal talks with King Charles, then prince, at the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021.
The US president also attended the state funeral of Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September as well as a reception for heads of state at Buckingham Palace the night before the service.
The climate portion of Biden and the King’s visit on Monday also underscores the high priority that the environment has been for the 74-year-old Charles, who has long fought to protect wildlife and battle climate change.
Formally called the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum, Biden and Charles will be briefed by officials from the financial and philanthropic sectors on their discussions about expanding clean energy initiatives in developing nations.
Joe Biden to meet with the King at Windsor Castle
King Charles III will meet with US President Joe Biden for tea and will be briefed on climate discussions on Monday (10 July).
Mr Biden arrived in London on Sunday night and will meet with the Prime Minister in the morning before he heads to Windsor Castle.
There Mr Biden will receive a royal salute, hear the US national anthem performed by the Welsh Guards and will then have a cup of tea with Charles.
They are to then meet with financial and philanthropic leaders who will have attended the climate finance mobilisation forum.
Charles and Mr Biden will then be briefed on the outcomes of the meeting, mainly around the support they can offer poorer countries.
Joe Biden to meet with the King at Windsor Castle
Mr Biden arrived in London on Sunday night and will have tea with the King on Monday (10 July)
