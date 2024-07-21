Keir Starmer praises Biden’s ‘remarkable career’ after president quits race

Support truly

US president Joe Biden will have made his decision to stand down based on the “best interests of the American people”, British prime minister Keir Starmer said.

Sir Keir praised Mr Biden’s “remarkable career” and vowed to work with him for the remainder of his presidency after the 81-year-old announced he would not be seeking a second term.

In a move set to reverberate across the globe, Mr Biden abandoned his re-election bid on Sunday and endorsed his vice president Kamala Harris as his successor.

Sir Keir said: “I respect president Biden’s decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency.

“I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, president Biden will have made his decision based on what he believes is in the best interests of the American people.”

The announcement came less than a month after the president’s disastrous debate performance in Atlanta, which led to some Democrats to call for his exit.

It also follows the conclusion of the Republican National Convention, when the Republican Party made a strong show of unity behind former president Donald Trump after the former president was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania.

In a post on his social media account, the president said: “My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.

Kamala Harris has secured the endorsement of Joe Biden after he dropped out of the race on Sunday ( Getty Images )

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats - it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Meanwhile, former prime minister Rishi Sunak praised Joe Biden’s “love for America and dedication to service” and said working with him led to “significant achievements” like Aukus and targeting the Houthis in Yemen.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, former US president Donald Trump, who is standing for the Republican Party, said: “Joe Biden was not fit to run for president, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!”

He added: “We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”