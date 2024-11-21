Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ex-deputy prime minister John Prescott made headlines over the years not just because of the job he was in but also for his entertainment value. A blunt speaker who frequently mangled sentences, he rarely took himself too seriously.

As tributes are paid across the political spectrum to the Labour stalwart, these are some of the moments that showed he was able to make light of most situations – except when his temper flared.

Quick beer

On the campaign trail for the party leadership in 1994, Mr Prescott downed a pint in five seconds as he cemented his reputation as a man of the people.

On a visit to a training centre for the catering and brewing industry in east London, he was urged to show how fast he could do it, winning cheers when it was done.

Ice breaker

At the Brit Awards in 1998, a member of punk rock band Chumbawamba threw iced water over Mr Prescott.

Danbert Nobacon said he did it because “people talk about New Labour being wonderful, but they are an illusion and say the same things as everyone else, but with bigger smiles and sharper suits”.

Police were called to the London Arena, and Mr Prescott considered pressing charges, branding the attack “utterly contemptible”.

When presenting a prize at the British Soap Awards the following year, the politician said: “I was a little apprehensive, I had to make sure Chumbawamba weren’t here.

“I didn’t know whether to put on a dinner suit or a wetsuit.”

Egged on

In 2001 the then deputy prime minister punched a protester who had thrown an egg at him during an election campaign in north Wales.

He said later: “I was attacked by an individual. In the melee that followed I clearly defended myself.”

Tony Blair, then prime minister, played the matter down, saying: “John is John.”

Coupling up

Prescott’s marriage to Pauline, also known as “Tilly”, was, predictably, colourful.

In her autobiography, she revealed how he proposed to her, when they were young, in a cramped train toilet.

“My oh-so-romantic husband-to-be pushed me into the cramped train toilet. Pressed me up against the basin, he kissed me and blurted, ‘Marry me?’. ’John Prescott,’ I cried indignantly. ‘I see the art of romance isn’t dead, then?’” she wrote.

Tony and Cherie Blair and John and Pauline Prescott in 2004 ( PA )

From 2002 to 2004 Prescott had an affair with his diary secretary, Tracey Temple. He told The Mirror at the time: “I did have a relationship with her which I regret. It ended some time ago. I have discussed this fully with my wife, Pauline, who is devastated by the news. I would be grateful if Pauline and I can now get on with our lives together.”

When his wife found out about the affair, she threw him out of their home, but after their sons arranged a meeting at home - which she initially tried to flee - the couple began to work through their issues.

In 2011, Lady Prescott told Piers Morgan: “I have not forgiven him and I don’t think I ever will, but I’m not bitter. I think once you become bitter you reach the point of no return. I accepted it.”

Gavin and Stacey appearance

In 2010, Lord Prescott made a cameo appearance in BBC comedy series Gavin and Stacey as Nessa Jenkins’s former flame.

Ruth Jones’s character regularly alluded to him as a former lover, once expressing regret that he was not the father of her baby.

Lord Prescott played himself as a guest at Nessa’s wedding to Dave Coaches.

He was filmed entering the church and congratulating Dave.

Lord Prescott wrote on his blog that he thoroughly enjoyed the appearance.