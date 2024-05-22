Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has called a snap election for 4 July, following months of speculation about when the country would go to the polls.

Previously, chancellor, Jeremy Hunt suggested that the general election could be held in October.

And in March, Labour leader Keir Starmer accused Mr Sunak of “bottling” a 2 May general election, which could have been called to coincide with council and mayoral elections being held across the country.

Now, it appears the prime minister has decided that improved economic figures and the prospect of flights heading to Rwanda could make up the difference with Labour’s huge lead in the polls.

Parties will have up to four weeks to convince Brits to vote for them in the ballots.

But why is Mr Sunak calling a snap election now? What significance will the date have on the results? And can we make any reasonable predictions on the outcome?

