Starmer faces up to Trump over Ukraine role in peace talks

Keir Starmer has made it clear he intends to stand up to Donald Trump over Ukraine as he jets over to Washington DC for one of the most consequential meetings ever between a US president and British prime minister.

Speaking to journalists on the flight over the Atlantic, Sir Keir insisted that Russia’s Vladimir Putin has to be viewed as the aggressor.

He will make clear that there can be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine, and will push for Europe to play a greater part in global defence.

However, in a challenging meeting which will also encompass awkward conversations on plans to hand the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, trade deals and a potential visit by President Trump, Sir Keir was keen to talk up the relationship between the two.

The prime minister insisted that “there is no issue between us” on Ukraine as he jetted out – attempting to play down disagreements in the past two weeks.

He said: “Of course, the president has been very clear about the peace that he wants. He’s right about that. We all want peace. The question is, how do we make sure it’s a lasting peace? There’s no issue between us on this.”

His words came as it was revealed he plans to host Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders for a defence summit this weekend.

With talks on tariffs being imposed by the US and concerns by the Trump administration, inflamed by Elon Musk, on free speech in the UK regarding social media, Sir Keir will be keen to remind the president that the two countries share trade worth $400bn, which supports more than 2.5 million jobs across both countries.

The prime minister will join the president at the White House on Thursday, before a tete a tete at the Oval Office. He will be accompanied by the foreign secretary, David Lammy.

Last week, President Trump shocked allies in the West by calling President Zelensky a dictator and arranging a meeting in Saudi Arabia with Russia without Ukraine or Europe at the table.

Even worse, there was fury when the US sided with autocratic regimes including China and North Korea to vote down a resolution blaming Russian aggression for the war.

open image in gallery Donald Trump discussing foreign policy ( Getty )

Sir Keir had to again attempt to play down concerns over his decision to slash foreign aid to fund defence spending increases – a move forced by Trump and causing grave concerns within Labour.

But in a sign that he does not intend to capitulate in the next 24 hours, Sir Keir was insistent that Russia must be blamed for the war.

Responding to comments from Putin’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov ruling out British or French peacekeepers in Ukraine, he said: “There’s one aggressor here and that’s Russia.”

“Russia can end this conflict tomorrow by withdrawing and stopping their aggression. All the discussion that follows, about talks, about security guarantees, has to be seen in that context. They are the aggressor. They have invaded and occupied a sovereign country in Europe, and they bear full responsibility for the conflict,” he said.

He was unwilling to discuss whether he believes that he can persuade President Trump to provide a US backstop to a Ukraine deal.

“I’m not going to get ahead of the discussion I am going to have tomorrow... but the reason I say the backstop is so important is that the security guarantee has to be sufficient to deter Putin from coming again. Because my concern is if there is a ceasefire without a backstop, it will simply give him the opportunity to wait and to come again because his ambition in relation to Ukraine is pretty obvious, I think, for all to see.”

And he made clear the UK will provide peacekeeping troops if necessary stating: “We will play our part and I’ve been clear that we will need a US backstop of some sort.”

open image in gallery Volodymyr Zelensky has been called a dictator by Trump ( Reuters )

The prime minister insisted he has a good relationship with the president despite a difficult start regarding his choice of ambassador to the US, Lord Mandelson, and strains over Ukraine policy.

He said: “Yes, I've got a good relationship with him. As you know, I’ve met him, I’ve spoken to him on the phone, and this relationship between our two countries is a special relationship with a long history, forged as we fought wars together, as we traded together. And as I say, I want it to go from strength to strength.”

But he ducked speculation that a state visit by Trump to the UK will shortly be announced on this trip.

“That’s a matter for His Majesty the King, a state visit. He’s very fond of the royal family, as you know.”

Addressing anger over foreign aid he reiterated that he intends to restore it to 0.5 per cent of GDP when possible and denied he is abandoning parts of the world to Chinese and Russian influence by withdrawing UK support.

He said: “It does not mean we’re pulling out on the global stage, far from it. And China actually hasn’t been giving that much in aid in any event.

“But we’re not pulling away. I’ve been really clear about Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, because obviously they are conflict zones at the moment.

“We’re not pulling out. Obviously we want to restore and increase overseas aid as soon as the economic circumstances allow us to do so.”

The trip comes as a new YouGov poll has underlined Sir Keir’s own political struggles at home.

The pollsters surveyed 4,693 adults in Great Britain and asked: “How good or bad do you think Keir Starmer will be at negotiating with Donald Trump?”

Just 23 per cent said either “very good” or “fairly good”, while 57 per cent said “fairly bad” or “very bad”, and 21 per cent said they did not know.