Watch live: Starmer meets with European leaders as he calls for closer cooperation

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer holds bilateral meetings with more than 40 European leaders during a major summit in Oxfordshire on Thursday, 18 July.

The new prime minister welcomed his European counterparts to Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, in a bid for a reset in post-Brexit ties with the European Union.

He will hold talks to call for closer cooperation in Europe to advance support for Ukraine and discuss issues such as migration, climate change, and energy security.

Opening the summit, Sir Keir urged European leaders to address the illegal migration “crisis” and to stand firm in support of Ukraine as he sought to strengthen the UK’s ties with the continent.

The PM also stressed his government’s support for the European Convention on Human Rights after the Conservatives flirted with the idea of pulling out of the agreement.