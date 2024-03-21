Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer has said everyone should “butt out” and give the Princess of Wales privacy while she recovers from her abdominal surgery.

The Labour leader said it was his “human response” as “a dad and a human being”.

Asked if he feels sorry for Kate, he told Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine: “Yes. I think that we should leave her alone.

“She’s had a difficult operation, and she deserves privacy.”

He added: “We should just butt out and leave her alone… That’s not really a political response, it’s a human response, as a dad and a human being.”

The Labour leader has said the Princess of Wales ‘deserves privacy’ (Getty Images)

Sir Keir’s comments come amid reports that up to three people could have been involved in the alleged accessing of Kate’s private details after she was discharged from the London Clinic in January.

Earlier, health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom told Sky News that the attempt to access the Princess of Wales’ records were “completely outrageous”, adding: “Obviously, it is a matter for the Information Commissioner but it is the case that every patient has the right to their privacy.”

The UK privacy and data protection watchdog said it had received a breach report and is “assessing” the information.

Kate was reportedly spotted shopping at Windsor Farm Shop (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

The reports have emerged as the social media frenzy around Kate’s health, absence from public life and a doctored photo issued on Mother’s Day continues.

Kate was reportedly seen this week seen with her husband at the Windsor Farm Shop close to their Adelaide cottage home in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Downing Street has also urged the public to “get behind” Kate as she recovers amid a flurry of conspiracy theories about her health.