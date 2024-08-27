✕ Close Starmer tells far-right thugs 'you will regret' violence as unrest grips cities

Sir Keir Starmer is set to address the nation to compare his task as prime minister to the communities that rallied round to clean up in the wake of the summer’s riots.

In his first keynote speech from Downing Street, Sir Keir will suggest the riots showed “the cracks in our society after 14 years of populism and failure”.

The prime minister will promise to “get a grip” on the problems facing Britain and “reverse a decade of decline” said to have taken place during “14 years of rot” under the previous Conservative government.

Sir Keir will use his speech to warn that “frankly – things will get worse before we get better” as the Labour administration tries to deal with “not just an economic black hole but a societal black hole”.

The warnings come as Labour battles accusations of cronyism after it emerged Lord Alli – who has donated more than £500,000 to the party over the past 20 years – was given a pass to Number 10 despite not having a formal job there.

On Sunday, senior minister Pat McFadden said it had been a temporary arrangement to allow Lord Alli to attend political meetings, adding that he no longer had a pass.