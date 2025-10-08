Politics latest: Kemi Badenoch to deliver speech in last-ditch attempt to lift subdued Tory conference
Conservative leader will try to win back support in face of discontent and mass defection of councillors to Reform
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch will set out an economic “golden rule” in a speech she is preparing to give at her party conference on Wednesday – as she battles with discontent over her leadership and a mass defection of Conservative councillors to Reform UK.
Ms Badenoch will promise that half of all money saved from cuts must be put towards shrinking the deficit, and the other half would go on spending or cutting taxes to boost the economy.
Her speech will represent a final conference push to win back support for herself and her party, after being forced to deny that the conference lacked the energy and attendance figures of previous years.
The main conference hall this year has often seen empty seats for speeches by shadow cabinet ministers.
YouGov polling has shown the Conservatives on just 17 points, while Reform lead on 27. Labour had 21.
Ms Badenoch insisted she was the leader of the party after shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick refused to rule out a pact with Reform UK.
She told Sky News on Tuesday: “I am the leader of the party and we are not having a coalition or a pact with Reform.”
Party chairman tries to downplay Truss leadership
The Conservative Party chairman has tried to play down the severity of Liz Truss’s spell as prime minister, on the final day of the party’s conference in Manchester.
Kevin Hollinrake was asked on BBC Breakfast how the Conservatives could criticise Labour over the fiscal responsibility given Ms Truss’s record.
Mr Hollinrake replied: “Liz Truss lasted about 49 days I think. I don’t think it’s reflective of the general economic philosophy of the Conservatives.”
He then denied the economy was still suffering from the effects of the former prime minister’s policies.
“That’s nonsense,” he told the broadcaster.
“Of course, because of the Bank of England, that lasted simply months.”
He said he believed policies announced by leader Kemi Badenoch would restore voters’ belief in the Tories.
He said: “There’s been a drum beat of announcements through this conference and there’ll be a drum beat of announcements after this conference, and I fully expect that will restore the confidence people have in us and make sure we can again challenge clearly the Labour leadership and Labour Government.”
Mr Hollinrake added he was “determined” to reverse falling membership numbers and improve Tory polling figures.
Badenoch to put economy at heart of speech
In her speech on Wednesday, Kemi Badenoch will turn to the economy, setting out a “golden rule” that half of all money saved from cuts must be put towards driving down the deficit.
The other half would go on spending or cutting taxes to boost the economy.
It follows the party’s pledge to cut £47 billion of spending by restricting welfare and shrinking the Civil Service.
She is expected to say: “It starts with fiscal responsibility. We have to get the deficit down.
“And we must also show how every tax cut or spending increase is paid for.
“So today, I am going to introduce a new golden economic rule.
“Every pound we save will be put to work. At least half will go towards cutting the deficit.”
What is happening at the Tory conference today?
It is the last day of the Conservative Party in Manchester, with leader Kemi Badenoch set to give the final speech.
Here is who we are expecting to speak on the main stage and when:
10am: Matt Vickers, deputy party chairman
10:30am: Mims Davis, shadow Wales secretary, Andrew Bowie, shadow Scotland secretary, and Alex Burghart, shadow Northern Ireland secretary
11am: Kemi Badenoch
Keir Starmer hits out at Robert Jenrick
By Kate Devlin, Whitehall Editor in Mumbai
Sir Keir Starmer has hit out at Robert Jenrick on the plane to India for the start of a two day trade trip.
The prime minister accused the senior Tory of pitching for his party’s leadership when asked about his comments, secretly recorded, complaining that he “didn’t see another white face” while on a visit to Birmingham earlier this year.
The prime minister told journalists travelling with him: “It quite hard to take anything that Robert Jenrick says seroiusly; he’s clearly still running his leadership campaign.”
He added: “We’re working hard on questions of integration but we need no lessons or lectures from Robert Jenrick on any of this. He’s clearly just engaging in a leadership campaign.”
Kemi Badenoch to deliver speech in last-ditch attempt to lift subdued Tory conference
Kemi Badenoch will put the economy at the heart of her leader’s speech as she closes the Conservative Party conference.
In her speech on Wednesday, she will turn to the economy, setting out a “golden rule” that half of all money saved from cuts must be put towards driving down the deficit.
It comes as she tries to win back confidence in the party’s economic capabilities, following the disaster of Liz Truss’ mini budget.
Her speech will mark a last-ditch attempt to lift the mood at the conference, after most speeches were delivered to half empty auditoriums.
