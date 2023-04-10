Labour Party – latest: Starmer defends Sunak ad attack as leader faces backlash from own MPs
Opposition leader makes ‘absolutely zero apologies for being blunt’
Sir Keir Starmer has defended Labour’s controversial adverts attacking Rishi Sunak over the party’s stance on child sexual assaults.
The Labour leader said he will “make absolutely zero apologies for being blunt” following ads that claim the prime minister does not think child sex abusers should go to prison.
Mr Starmer said he would continue to criticise the Conservative’s record on crime “no matter how squeamish it might make some feel,” in an article published for the Daily Mail.
It comes as Labour MPs told The Independent they had personally complained to their leader about the Twitter ads – warning him that it will damage the party’s standing in “blue wall” seats in the south of England.
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper distanced herself from the Twitter graphic on child sex abusers – with her team making clear she was not consulted about the ad devised by Labour strategists.
Starmer’s team remains unrepentant, however – and is preparing to go further by accusing Mr Sunak of effectively “decriminalising” rape in a new online ad in the coming days.
Junior doctors strike ‘immediate risk to patient safety’, NHS chiefs warn
This week’s junior doctors‘ strikes will pose immediate “risks to patient safety”, the head of the NHS Confederation has warned.
Matthew Taylor said the stoppage would also have a longer-term “catastrophic impact” on NHS waiting lists with the knock-on effect of “up to 350,000” cancelled operations and appointments.
Mr Taylor, whose organisation represents NHS managers, said the Acas conciliation service should be brought in to resolve the dispute between the government and junior doctors.
“It’s going to be an incredibly tough week. We’ve got four days of industrial action which of course come after the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, followed by another weekend, so you’re talking about 10 or 11 days when the NHS is not able to operate at full strength,” Mr Taylor told Sky News.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports:
Yvette Cooper distances herself from Labour attack ads
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper was not told about the release of controversial advert attack claiming Rishi Sunak does not think child sex abusers should go to prison.
The strategy has sparked a backlash from party figures in despair about the move into “gutter politics” after a series of Twitter ads which accuse the PM of being soft on crime.
The Independent understands that Ms Cooper was not told or consulted about the wording of the ad devised by the Labour’s strategy team, despite being related her home affairs brief.
However, Labour sources played down the idea of a row between Sir Keir’s camp and Ms Cooper, saying all shadow cabinet members were aware attacks were coming as part of law and order week.
Keir Starmer faces Easter uprising over Labour campaign attacking Rishi Sunak
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing a furious backlash from his own MPs about the “ugly and degrading” attack ads that claim Rishi Sunak does not think child sex abusers should go to prison.
Labour MPs told The Independent they had personally complained to their leader about the Twitter ads – warning him that it will damage the party’s standing in “blue wall” seats in the south of England.
It comes as shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper distanced herself from the Twitter graphic on child sex abusers – with her team making clear she was not consulted about the ad devised by Labour strategists.
Starmer’s team remains unrepentant, however – and is preparing to go further by accusing Mr Sunak of effectively “decriminalising” rape in a new online ad in the coming days.
Labour shadow minister left floundered after tense exchange over attack ads
A Labour shadow minister was left floundering after being challenged over Sir Keir Starmer’s controversial attack on Rishi Sunak over child sex abusers.
In tense exchanges on BBC Radio 4 Today shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry was told Mr Starmer had been a member of the body that set the existing rules that say not all such offenders should be locked up.
Pressed three times to say if Mr Starmer had objected when the decision was made she said she didn’t know.
Interviewer Justin Webb pointed out that former director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Starmer, was a member of the “sentencing council” that set the guidelines in 2012 that he is now attacking Mr Sunak for.
Thomas Kingsley reports:
