Labour considers sending migrants to ‘overseas hubs’ in Balkans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Failed asylum seekers would be sent to the Balkans under plans being considered by the Labour government to tackle the crisis of migrants crossing the English channel in small boats.

Under the proposals, "return hubs" overseas would house those who have had their applications rejected.

That would set it apart from the Conservatives’ failed Rwanda scheme – in which those who arrived on small boats were to be given a one-way ticket to the African nation, whether they were ultimately deemed eligible for asylum in the UK or not.

The UK could approach Albania as well as Serbia, Bosnia and North Macedonia, according to The Times, which first reported the scheme was being considered by ministers.

Last week, the European Union announced that it was proposing to allow member states to set up so-called ‘return hubs’.

open image in gallery A boat of around 40 people picked up more migrants on the coast of Gravelines (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Archive )

And the idea has been endorsed by the UN's International Organisation for Migration, which offered to "advise and assist states in the design and operationalisation of innovative return policy that is both effective and in line with European and international law".

Any deal could prove expensive, as the UK would have to pay countries for every person who was relocated.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: "This is Labour admitting they made a catastrophic mistake in cancelling the Rwanda scheme before it even started.

"The tragedy is it will take some time before this can be done and in the meantime tens of thousands of illegal migrants will have poured into the country, costing UK taxpayers billions."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey told Sky News the number of people crossing the Channel was "really worrying".

open image in gallery Shadow home secretary Chris Philp (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

He said: "I'm actually glad that the government scrapped the Rwanda scheme because it wasn't working as a deterrent.

"In fact, hardly anybody went, and it was costing huge amounts of money. If they've got a better scheme that will work, we'll look at that.

"But they've also got to do quite a few other things. There's too many hotels that are being used because people aren't being processed quickly enough, and Liberal Democrats have argued for a long time that if you process people, you give them the right to work so they can actually contribute.

"That's the way you could save a lot of money, and I think taxpayers would support that."