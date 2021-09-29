✕ Close Keir Starmer says workers asking for £15 an hour 'not asking the earth'

Sir Keir Starmer has indicated he is ready to see Labour’s far-left split from the party, declaring that winning the next general election is more important to him than maintaining internal unity.

The Labour leader is expected to use his high-stakes conference speech in Brighton on Wednesday to draw a firm line under the Jeremy Corbyn era, while attacking the smallness and triviality of Boris Johnson’s approach to government, which he will describe as “lost in the woods”.

It comes after the shock resignation of shadow cabinet ministers Andy McDonald, who alleged that the final straw came after he was instructed to vote against a campaign to raise the minimum wage to £15 an hour. In a message read out to leftwing activists at an event on Tuesday evening, during which they accused Sir Keir of “waging war” against the party’s left, Mr McDonald suggested he should seek a new “mandate” if he fails to honour pledges made during the leadership contest.