Labour conference – live: Rayner would meet PM amid ‘scum’ row, as party pledges £28bn a year for green jobs
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has challenged PM Boris Johnson to meet with her to apologise for his own “racist, homophobic and sexist” remarks.
As the Labour Party conference was fully underway in Brighton, she said that he will have to say sorry for his comments before she apologises for calling Tories “scum”.
The Daily Mirror reported that she had said at a reception on Saturday night for activists at the Labour conference: “We cannot get any worse than a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, absolute vile… banana republic, vile, nasty, Etonian… piece of scum.”
“I’m very happy to sit down with Boris. If he withdraws his comments and apologises, I’ll be very happy to apologise to him,” the Ashton-under-Lyne MP said.
Ms Rayner citred reports of Mr Johnson comparing burka-wearing Muslim women to “letter boxes” and describing gay men as “tank-topped bum boys”.
Labour leader Sir Keir distanced himself from Ms Rayner’s choice of words and said he would speak to her about the remarks.
Foreign Office minister James Cleverly accused her of “talking crap” and transport secretary Grant Shapps said her comments were “absolutely appalling”.
Meanwhile, Labour conference heard from shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves over plans to spend £28 billion of capital investment on tackling climate change if the party goes into government.
She told delegates that she wants to be the first ever “green chancellor”.
Pro-Palestine conference motion slammed as ‘too shouty’
Pro-Palestine delegates have been accused of being “too shouty” and “too angry” during motions relating to Israel at Labour conference.
Labour members briefly debated the composite motion moved by Young Labour and seconded by Wolverhampton South West Labour Party at the conference in Brighton.
Jawad Khan, of Young Labour, said the motion would “bring us one step closer to finally ending the shameful century of British complicity and the denial of the right to self-determination, liberation and return.”
Labour MP Steve McCabe, who chairs Labour Friends of Israel, told delegates that the motion was branded “too shouty, too angry” and “completely hostile to the people of Israel”.
It comes after Labour MP Angela Eagle called for delegates at the party conference to “manage their passions”.
Chairing the debate, she said: “I’d just like to say that clearly some of the matters to be discussed in this debate today are sensitive and I know many delegates will feel very passionate … I am sure that everyone, despite their passion, will remember to manage that.”
Labour pledges to replace UC with better benefits system
Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Reynolds has vowed that Labour will replace Universal Credit with a better system.
It comes ahead of the government ending the temporary £20-a-week benefits uplift that was in place during the Covid pandemic, which charities and think tanks said would worsen inequality.
Mr Reynolds said: “For many people, work simply doesn’t pay enough. It won’t take them two hours to make up the £20 cut – it will take five times that.
“That’s because up to 75% of the extra money they earn is taken away from them through the taper rate, even before travel costs or childcare come into it.
“Britons on the lowest incomes effectively pay a higher marginal rate of tax than their Prime Minister because of that taper rate. It’s perverse.
“So, the next Labour government will change that and make sure people keep more of the money they earn.”
