With the July 4 general election just two weeks away, all major parties now released their manifestos setting out their vision for the country’s future.

The policies within these documents explain what each party would aim to achieve during their time in power, should they successfully secure a parliamentary majority.

While it’s very unlikely any party but Labour or the Conservatives will form the new government in July, other parties’ manifestos offer an insight into the principles their members hold, and will hold the prevailing government to account on if they secure any MPs.

With each manifesto coming in at hundreds of pages, it can be hard to sift through to the important bits, so here’s a handy guide to where all the major parties stand on the key areas:

NHS

Conservatives

Increase NHS spending above inflation every year

Long-term workforce plan: 92,000 new nurses, 28,000 more doctors by the end of next parliament

Investing £8.6bn into social care system, reaching a funding settlement with local authorities

Sticking to 2019 plan of 40 new hospitals by 2030 (despite concerns from the National Audit Office)

Expand Pharmacy First, build or modernise 250 GPs, build 50 more Community Diagnostic Centres

Labour

Reduce waiting time for non-urgent treatment to no longer than 18 weeks from referral

40,000 more appointments a week by incentivising out-of-hours working and shared waiting lists between practices

Use ‘spare capacity’ in the private sector to reduce waiting times (in the short-term)

8,500 more mental health staff

Double the number of CT and MRI scanners for cancer prevention

Introduce Neighbourhood Health Service and give pharmacists independent prescribing rights

Lib Dems

Give patients the right to see a GP within 7 days, or 24 hours if urgent

Recruit 8,000 new GPs

Bring in mental health hubs for young people, with check-ups offered at key points in life

Cancer treatment to be guaranteed no more than 62 days after referral

Give pharmacists independent prescribing rights

Support carers with wages at least £2 above the minimum, and free personal care for adults

Greens

Steadily reduce waiting lists and grant rapid access to a GP (same day if urgent)

Guaranteed access to an NHS dentist

Boost NHS staff pay immediately

Restrict the role of commercial companies in the NHS

Move towards a legal and regulated drug market

Make mental health and equal priority to physical health: guaranteed free therapy within 28 days

Reform

No tax on frontline NHS staff for first three years

Use independent healthcare capacity to supplement NHS services

20 per cent tax relief on all private healthcare and insurance

NHS patients to receive voucher for private treatment if they can’t see a GP within three days

Set up an ‘excess deaths and vaccine harms’ Covid inquiry

Tax and economy

Conservatives

Another 2p cut to national insurance (halving it to 6p from 12p at the start of the year)

No increase to personal taxes like income tax or VAT

Maintain corporation tax at 25 per cent and back businesses to trade and invest in the UK

Reduce borrowing and debt

Abolish main rate of national insurance for self-employed workers

Labour

No increases to taxes like income tax, VAT or national insurance

Implement new strict fiscal rules guided by ‘securonomics,’ strengthen the role of the OBR

Create ‘sustained economic growth’ by being the party of ‘wealth creation’

Close non-dom tax loopholes and tackle tax avoidance

Introduce VAT and business rates to private schools

Windfall tax on oil and gas giants

Lib Dems

Cut income tax by increasing the tax-free personal allowance (frozen since 2022)

Reform capital gains tax to make it ‘fairer’ by introducing three rates, similar to income tax, and raising allowance

Reverse Conservative ‘tax cuts’ for big banks

Implement a one-off windfall tax on ‘super-profits’ of oil and gas companies

Protect the independence of the Bank of England and OBR

Fix ‘broken relationship’ with Europe to improve trade opportunities

Greens

No increase to basic rate of income tax during cost of living crisis

75 per cent windfall tax on banks

Introduce a ‘wealth tax’: assets over £10 million taxed at 1 per cent; assets over £1 billion at 2 per cent

Reform capital gains by bringing rates in line with income tax, scrap the upper limit of national insurance tax

Invest £40bn into the “green economic transformation,” through combined revenue-raising measures

Only party backing full nationalisation of public utilities

Reform

Lift income tax allowance to £20k (and higher rate to £70k)

Lower fuel duty by 20p per litre

Reduce stamp duty to 0 per cent below £750k (up from the current £250k)

Bring corporation tax down to 15 per cent within three years

Immigration

Conservative

Get Rwanda scheme off the ground as soon as possible

Introduce a legal cap on migration

Increase visa fees

Cut migration by half and then reduce every year of next parliament

Labour

Reduce migration by training more UK workers to fill employment gaps

Ban employers from recruiting from overseas as default

Abolish the non-dom status immediately (curbing transitional measures)

Bring in 1,000 more staff dedicated to returning asylum seekers with rejected applications

Cancel the Rwanda policy

Lib Dems

Scrap the Rwanda scheme, and provide a safe, legal route for refugees

Create a dedicated unit to decide on asylum cases within three months

Give asylum seekers right to work if no decision is made on their case in three months

Give full settled status to all EU citizens in the UK with pre-settled status

Greens

Replace Home Office with Department of Migration

Scrap minimum income requirement for spouses of migrants with work visas

End all detention of migrants

All asylum seekers to work while their case is being decided

Reform

All migrants who arrive illegally from safe countries are barred from claiming asylum

Small boat migrants who cross Channel are sent back to France

Required five years residency before benefits can be claimed

Asylum seekers to be processed from safe countries offshore

20 per cent national insurance for international workers

Education

Labour

Recruit 6,500 new teachers

Create 100,000 new nursery places and 3,000 primary school-based nurseries

Help such as training or apprenticeships for all 18-21 year olds looking for work

Free primary school breakfast clubs for all children

Conservatives

30 hours free childcare from nine months old (from September 2025)

Child benefit threshold for single-income households raises to £120,000

Schools to ban mobile phones

End ‘rip-off’ degrees and fund 100,000 more apprenticeships instead

60,000 more school places and 15 new free schools

Lib Dems

Dedicated mental health professional in every primary and secondary school

Increase school and college funding per pupil above inflation every year

Introduce a ‘tutoring guarantee’ for every disadvantaged pupil needing support

All adults given £5,000 to spend on education or training throughout their lives, rising to £10k when possible

Triple pupil premium to £1000 a year

Greens

Additional £8bn funding for schools

Abolish university tuition fees

Scrap OFSTED

End ‘high stakes’ testing in schools to reduce pupil stress

Reform

Ban ‘transgender ideology’ in all schools

No VAT on private school fees

Scrap interest on student loans

Cut funding to universities that ‘undermine free speech’

Environment

Conservatives

Ban bonuses for water company bosses if the company breaks the law

Create a new national park

Increase the UK’s offshore wind capacity threefold

Cut the cost of net zero and aim for goal of 2050

Labour

Create Great British Energy – a publicly-owned clean power company

Ban bonuses for bosses of failing water companies

Make five million homes energy efficient

Create 650,000 new energy jobs by 2030

Ban fracking

Lib Dems

Water companies made public and bonuses for bosses banned

Introduce a 16 per cent sewage tax on water company profits

Double the size of Protected Area Network by 2050

All new homes to be zero carbon

Plant 60 million trees a year

Greens

Bring in a carbon tax on businesses of £120 per tonne emitted (rising to £500 p/t over ten years)

70 per cent of UK electricity to come from wind by 2030

Ban cage farming and badger culling

Bring energy sources into community ownership, allowing excess to be sold

Remove oil and gas subsidies

Reform