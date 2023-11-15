Labour ceasefire vote - live: Starmer braced for resignations as he orders MPs not to back Gaza motion
Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as bases of operations for its fighters, a claim hospital staff deny
Starmer says focus is on getting aid into Gaza despite Labour split over ceasefire
Keir Starmer is braced for resignations from his frontbench after ordering Labour MPs not to vote for a ceasefire in Gaza.
The Labour leader has called for a humanitarian pause in the war, but he has warned a ceasefire would only allow Hamas to regroup and plan more atrocities.
Labour MPs are under a three-line whip to back the party’s amendment to the King’s Speech later, which calls for longer humanitarian pauses in the besieged enclave.
This comes as Israel says its forces have entered the Al Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, as part of the IDF’s ground offensive against Hamas.
The Israeli military said it had killed several militants at the outset of the raid, and claimed they had been confronted by “explosive devices and terrorist squads”.
Gunfire and explosions were heard inside the hospital complex, which had been surrounded by Israeli forces in recent days but continued to operate with hundreds of patients and medical personnel still inside.
Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover for its fighters, alleging that Hamas has set up its main command centre in and beneath Al Shifa hospital. Both Hamas and hospital staff deny the Israeli allegations.
Gunfire from Israeli raid on Gaza’s largest hospital leaves medics ‘unable to move between buildings’
Israel forces have raided Gaza’s largest hospital, with doctors saying inside al-Shifa saying it is a “gamble to move between the buildings” as gunfire continues.
Witnesses say the troops have been searching wards of questioning people inside, having surrounded the complex where more than 2,000 patients, staff and people sheltering have been trapped without electricity and supplies.
Israel’s military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that troops were carrying out “a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in Shifa Hospital” which the military claim sits atop a command centre and a network of militant tunnels. It is an accusation Hamas denies.
Gunfire from Israeli raid on Gaza hospital leaves medics ‘unable to move’
Speaking to The Independent from inside al-Shifa, the head of the hospital’s burns unit says it is a ‘gamble’ to move as Israeli troops are still in the complex containing hundreds of patients and staff
A Pennsylvania family waited weeks to be evacuated from Gaza. Then they were bombed
Pennsylvania mother Noha Abuolba and her two teenage daughters were travelling south on a bus through Gaza on their way to the border.
They didn’t know if they would be able to cross, since only a limited number of American citizens had permission to leave each day, but after weeks of being stranded in a warzone, they were desperate enough to try.
As the family made their way along the coastal road, what they believe to be an Israeli airstrike hit their vehicle, followed by gunfire. Multiple people died around them. Eighteen-year-old Saja Abuolba suffered shrapnel wounds in her shoulder and back. Her sister, 17-year-old Farah, lost two fingers on her left hand.
A Pennsylvania family waited weeks to be evacuated from Gaza. Then they were bombed
Palestinian-Americans say they have been treated like second-class citizens by the US government in their efforts to evacuate from Gaza, Richard Hall writes.
Extinction Rebellion stage protest in public gallery with ‘ceasefire now’ signs
A group of Extinction Rebellion protesters has been removed from the House of Commons public gallery after holding up “ceasefire now” signs.
The group’s action came during the King’s Speech debate as shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper spoke about the Israel-Hamas conflict and Labour’s amendment.
Extinction Rebellion said its activists had staged the protest in the House of Commons in order to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
XR spokesperson Rosie Merrifield said: “Parliament must today demand that the Government calls for an immediate ceasefire and commits to back an internationally arbitrated resolution which ensures the absolute protection of human rights for all, and lasting safety and peace for the Palestinian and Israeli people.”
Commons showdown looming for Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer is battling to avoid a damaging split in Labour as rebel MPs appear set to defy him to back calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.
The SNP has tabled an amendment to the King’s Speech calling for a ceasefire which could be selected for a vote by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said Parliament must “show moral leadership” and vote in favour of backing an immediate cessation of hostilities.
Labour MPs have been ordered to abstain on the SNP move and have instead been told to back Sir Keir’s position calling for longer “humanitarian pauses” rather than a ceasefire.
Labour frontbenchers who rebel to back a rival amendment would normally face the sack for breaking the party whip.
Medical charity says 300 patients and staff inside hospital
The medical charity Doctors Without Borders said that there are at least 300 patients and staff inside the Al-Shifa hospital, which is currently “at the mercy of gunfire, shelling and fire from drones”.
Deputy medical co-ordinator Natalie Thurtle said that her team had only managed to establish brief communication with staff inside the hospital and said that another 100 members and families were in the surrounding vicinity.
She told BBC Radio 4’s The World at One programme: “We’ve been trying to evacuate them for three days”, she said, but the action had been hindered due to “sustained” fighting around the hospital.
“It’s very perilous and there is no opportunity for people to leave Shifa at the moment.”
Turkish president calls Israel a ‘terror state’ in latest address
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called Israel a “terror state” committing war crimes and violating international law in Gaza, sharpening his repeated criticism of Israeli leaders and their backers in the West.
Speaking two days before a planned visit to Germany to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Erdogan said Israel’s military campaign against Palestinian militant group Hamas included “the most treacherous attacks in human history” with “unlimited” support from the West.
He called for Israeli leaders to be tried for war crimes at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, and repeated his view - and Turkey’s position - that Hamas is not a terrorist organisation but a political party that won past elections.
Hospital unable to treat patients or perform operations as raid continues
Speaking on Wednesday morning, Dr Ahmed El Mokhallalati said he felt relief when troops finally entered the complex, because the fear of being bombarded from outside had been immense.
“All kinds of weapons were used around the hospital. They targeted the hospital directly. We try to avoid being near the windows,” he said, describing a large hole that had been blasted through the wall of a room in an outpatient building.
“Everyone got really, really terrified. It’s continuous shooting from the tanks,” he said.
Mokhallalati said Israel had warned the administration in advance of the raid, but staff did not know how it would be carried out.
“No one is operating, no one is seeing anyone. We are all waiting for the end point of this one, are we going to survive this moment or not. We are unable to perform anything, we are all waiting for the attack to settle down or to come to an end.”
Doctor says IDF tanks have parked in front of the hospital
A doctor in Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital said staff, patients and displaced Palestinians sheltering there were terrified as Israeli forces moved to raid the complex.
Dr Ahmed El Mokhallalati said explosions and gunfire which they had been hearing for over a month suddenly stepped up early Tuesday evening.
“The sound was really horrible,” he said by telephone. “And then we realized that the tanks are moving around the hospital. One of the big tanks entered within the hospital from the eastern main gate, and they were, they were they just parked in the front of the hospital emergency department.”
Israel said the military had launched the raid because Hamas has a command centre under the hospital and uses connected tunnels to hold hostages.
WHO loses touch with medical staff at Al-Shifa hospital
The director-general of the World Health Organisation has said they have lost touch with medical staff at the Al-Shifa hospital.
“Reports of military incursion into Al Shifa hospital are deeply concerning,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X.
“We’ve lost touch again with health personnel at the hospital. We’re extremely worried for their and their patients’ safety.”
Qatar seeking Israel-Hamas deal to release 50 hostages and 3-day truce
Qatari mediators are seeking to negotiate a deal between Hamas and Israel that includes the release of around 50 civilian hostages from Gaza. An official briefed on the negotiations said this would be in exchange for a three-day ceasefire on the besieged enclave.
The deal, which has been coordinated with the US, would also see Israel release some Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails and increase the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza, the official said.
It would mark the biggest release in hostages held by Hamas since the Palestinian militant group burst over the Gaza border, attacked parts of Israel and took hostages into the enclave.
Hamas has agreed to the general outlines of this deal, but Israel has not and it is still negotiating the details, the official said.
