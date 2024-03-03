Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

“This is for Gaza” proclaimed a vainglorious George Galloway on claiming a stunning victory in the Rochdale by-election.

The veteran firebrand is used to ruffling feathers amongst the political elite, but even he may have been surprised by the size of his triumph, winning almost 40 per cent of the vote.

The 69-year-old’s call to end the war in Gaza struck a chord with a constituency where three in 10 identify themselves as Muslim. And he was helped by a contest beset by chaos and controversy.

George Galloway celebrates after taking almost 40 per cent of the vote in the Rochdale by-election (Getty Images)

In the weeks leading up to the by-election, Labour pulled its support from its own candidate Azhar Ali over conspiracy theories he spouted on Israel, and was then out of time to pick a new one under electoral rules.

The result will alarm officials in the Labour Party who may well be calculating the cost of Sir Keir’s initial reluctance to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, where the death toll reportedly now stands at more than 30,000.

Was the party’s desperate ploy to push for a ceasefire at the expense of the SNP motion, which resulted in chaos in Parliament, too little, too late for pro-Palestine voters in traditionally Labour seats like Rochdale?

Here we look at five Labour seats that could be impacted come the next general election:

Bethnal Green and Bow

Rushanara Ali, the Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Bow will be feeling the pressure after Mr Galloway’s victory (PA)

Among those feeling hot under the collar following the events in Rochdale will be Labour’s MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, Rushanara Ali.

The shadow business minister’s constituency is top of a list shared by website The Muslim Vote, directing Muslim voters to back candidates approved by local groups at the next general election.

Ms Ali won with a substantial majority of 37,524 in the 2019 general election but sits on a ward where 40 per cent of the electorate of Muslim. The site highlights that she abstained in a vote to back an amendment to the King’s Speech calling for a ceasefire in Gaza in November.

She’s already faced the anger of locals in her constituency following the vote. Demonstrators waving placard and Palestine flags gathered outside her constituency office, chanting “vote her out”.

In February, following the chaos which ensued over the passed ceasefire amendment in parliament, she wrote on X: “What matters most is House of Commons has passed a motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, no ground offensive in Rafah, release of hostages, a path to peace with recognition of a Palestinian state.”

Ilford North

Wes Streeting is the Labour MP for Ilford Nort (Getty Images)

Also under pressure will be shadow secretary of state Wes Streeting, Labour MP for Ilford North.

An independent candidate has already been installed to stand against Mr Streeting over the single issue of Gaza.

Like Ms Ali, Mr Streeting abstained in the November vote, and like Ms Ali, he sits on a constituency with a high proportion of Muslims who make up 27 per cent of the electorate.

And with a majority of just over 5,000 from the general election in 2019, it’s thought to be feared among Labour circles that he could be under threat.

British Palestinian Leanne Mohamad, who is standing for the Redbridge Community Action Group, will look to take advantage of discontent with Mr Streeting, who also faces a strong Conservative vote, with 40 per cent voting Tory in 2019.

Birmingham Ladywood

Shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood said there had been a “loss of trust” from British Muslim in the party (PA Wire)

Birmingham Ladywood is the Labour constituency with the highest proportion of Muslim voters; 43 per cent, according to The Muslim Vote.

It’s MP Shabana Mahmood who sits on a sizeable majority of 28,582 votes, and she also abstained on November’s ceasefire vote.

In the hours before Mr Galloway took the Rochdale seat from Labour, she posted a clip on X of an interview she did on British Muslim TV in which she said self determination for the Palestinians was their “inalienable right”, adding that Labour’s position was it wanted to see a two-state solution.

Following the passing of her party’s ceasefire amendment in February, she said mirrored her colleague Ms Ali’s comments on the social media platform.

In an interview with the BBC, she accepted that there had been a “loss of trust” from British Muslim in the party - and urged it to rebuild relations with Muslim voters.

“We aspire to be a party that can get votes from every part of our country and every community in our country. That has always been the Labour way and still the Labour way,” she said.

Oldham East and Saddleworth

Debbie Abrahams missed the ceasefire vote in November when she attended a charity event. She later apologised (getty images)

Just a three-mile drive from the podium where Mr Galloway delivered his victory is the constituency office of Oldham East and Saddleworth where Labour’s Debbie Abrahams has been Labour MP since 2011.

After taking her seat with a 3,558 vote majority in a by-election, support for her increased over the subsequent two elections in 2015 and 2017 until a huge dip in backing saw her cling on to her seat with a 1,499 majority in 2019.

Then it was partly due to the emergence of The Brexit Party, which took 6.5 per cent of the vote - but now she faces arguably a tougher challenge, particularly after she failed to vote on the ceasefire amendment in November.

The MP later apologised for missing it after reportedly choosing to attend a charity event for Alzheimer’s and motor neurone disease instead. She said afterwards: “I apologise for any upset that not being able to attend but please be assured that I remain committed to keep on the pressure for an immediate ceasefire.”