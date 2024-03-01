George Galloway echoed his 2005 general election speech during his Rochdale by-election victory claiming ‘Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza”.

The former Labour MP, now the leader of the Workers Party of Britain, made his declaration before criticising Sir Keir and vowing councillors in the Labour-run town hall "have to go".

The scenes on Friday morning (1 March) resembled Mr Galloway’s 2005 Bethnal Green and Bow general election win over Labour.

Then the leader of the Respect Party, Mr Galloway used his victory speech to hit out at prime minister Tony Blair over the Iraq war, declaring: “This is for Iraq”.