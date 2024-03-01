Victorious George Galloway declared “this is for Gaza” as his party won the Rochdale by-election.

Mr Galloway, of the Workers Party of Britain, won a 6,000 majority over his nearest rival in the by-election on Friday (1 March).

In his victory speech, Mr Galloway said: “Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza. You have paid, and you will pay, a high price for the role that you have played in enabling, encouraging and covering for the catastrophe presently going on in occupied Palestine in the Gaza Strip.”

He said he would put Rochdale councillors “on notice” that he intended to form a “grand alliance” to “clean the town hall up” at the local elections in May.