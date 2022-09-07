Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Long-serving Labour MP Nick Brown has whip suspended after complaint

Former chief whip suspended after complaint under new party process

Liam James
Wednesday 07 September 2022 23:43
<p>Nick Brown has represented his Tyneside seat for nearly 40 years </p>

Nick Brown has represented his Tyneside seat for nearly 40 years

(PA)

Long-serving Labour MP Nick Brown has had the whip removed after a complaint was made against him.

The member for Newcastle-upon-Tyne East, who has represented the constituency since 1983 and served as chief whip under every leader from Tony Blair onwards, has also been suspended from the party pending the outcome of an investigation into the claim.

According to reports, Brown, 72, said he was “cooperating fully” with the investigation but had not been told what the complaint against him concerned.

Labour last year adopted a new independent complaints process, set up after the party was criticised by the equalities watchdog over its handling of anti-Semitism allegations.

Brown told The Guardian in a statement: “There has been a complaint made about me to the Labour Party, which is under investigation.

Recommended

“I am therefore under an administrative suspension from the Labour Party until the investigation is concluded.

“I’m not aware of what the complaint is. I am cooperating fully with the investigation.”

Sources told the paper that Labour’s chief whip, Alan Campbell, informed the party’s parliamentary committee, which represents MPs in their dealings with the leadership, of Brown’s suspension.

Under party rules, if an MP is administratively suspended, they have the party whip removed automatically.

Labour’s new complaints process, which was approved by vote at the last party conference, covers all protected characteristics, including race, disability and sexuality, and all forms of discrimination.

Recommended

Brown is the fifth longest-serving MP in the House of Commons. He was elected chairman of the Finance Committee last year after holding several ministerial positions in the New Labour years.

He was reappointed as Labour chief whip after Keir Starmer took over the party but left in the shadow cabinet reshuffle last May.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in