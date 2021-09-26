Labour Conference 2021 – live: Rayner defends calling Tory ministers ‘scum’, as infighting mars first day
Angela Rayner has defended calling Conservative ministers “scum” during a reception at the Labour party conference in Brighton.
The deputy leader of the Opposition reportedly described the Tories as “a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic” during an event for Labour activists from northwest England on Saturday.
Defending her actions the following morning, she told Sky News: “That was post-watershed — what I was trying to get across… the anger and frustration when you have a prime minister who has said things that are racist, homophobic… at a time when they are cutting universal credit… we can’t sit on the sidelines here.
“If the PM wants to remove himself from those comments - the racist, misogynistic, homophobic comments - then I will apologise to him personally for calling him scum.”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is expected to ask the conference to back a watered-down shake-up of leadership rules, after an embarrassing defeat in his bid to scrap the voting system that elected Jeremy Corbyn.
The five-day event got off to the worst possible start for the Labour leader, who was forced into a U-turn that dented his authority and created a rift with his own deputy, Ms Rayner.
After the trade unions opposed the change – which would have seen the party return to an electoral college system, handing power from members to MPs – a set of diluted proposals will be put to delegates in Brighton on Sunday.
In a fresh setback for Keir Starmer as Labour’s annual conference gets under way in Brighton, a poll for The Independent has found that Andy Burnham is the preferred choice as leader, not only of voters in general but also among the party’s own supporters.
The exclusive Savanta ComRes poll for The Independent found despondency among Labour supporters about the chances of election victory under Starmer’s leadership and uncertainty among voters about who he is as a person and what direction he wants to take the country.
Our political editor Andrew Woocock has more on this:
Emergency visas for 5,000 foreign lorry drivers will run out on Christmas Eve
Emergency visas for foreign lorry drivers to tackle the fuel crisis will run out at Christmas, it has emerged, as businesses dismissed the move as no more than “throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire.”
As expected, 5,000 HGV drivers – together with 5,500 poultry workers – will be offered the right to work in the UK, a move repeatedly rejected by ministers despite warnings of a supply chain crunch.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has the full story:
Exclusive: Labour launches bid to end NHS ‘culture of secrecy'
Labour is to push for key changes to the government’s NHS reforms, with new laws on transparency in the NHS and a demand for safe staffing levels on hospital wards, following a series of scandals relating to failures in patient care.
Amendments to the government’s Health and Care Bill will also include plans for the investigation of stillbirths by medical examiners, and for limits on the power of the health secretary to interfere in investigations.
Our health correspondent Shaun Lintern has this exclusive report:
Leadership election rules row mars day one in Brighton
A badly bruised Keir Starmer will ask the Labour conference to back a watered-down shake-up of leadership rules, after an embarrassing defeat in his bid to scrap the voting system that elected Jeremy Corbyn.
The five-day event got off to the worst possible start for the Labour leader, who was forced into a U-turn that dented his authority and created a rift with his own deputy, Angela Rayner.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has the full story:
Starmer calls for tax on private schools
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will look to raise £1.7 billion for state education by increasing the tax burden on private schools if elected prime minister.
The opposition leader told the Sunday Mirror he wanted to see a "rethink" on education and said the pandemic has increased the gap between children of wealthy and poor families.
The party is hosting its conference in Brighton, with Sir Keir's keynote speech due on Wednesday in which he will talk about overhauling the curriculum in England, with a focus on digital skills, practical work and life skills, and sport and the arts.
This would ensure pupils are "equipped for life", he said.
The Mirror said Labour will look to raise the money by ending the charity status of private schools, with the party saying this will bring in £1.6 billion after the removal of VAT exemption and £104 million in business rates.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the annual Labour party conference being held in Brighton. We’ll be bringing you the latest news and updates throughout the day.
