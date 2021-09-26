✕ Close Angela Rayner says Keir Starmer looks 'strong' heading into Labour party conference

Angela Rayner has defended calling Conservative ministers “scum” during a reception at the Labour party conference in Brighton.

The deputy leader of the Opposition reportedly described the Tories as “a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic” during an event for Labour activists from northwest England on Saturday.

Defending her actions the following morning, she told Sky News: “That was post-watershed — what I was trying to get across… the anger and frustration when you have a prime minister who has said things that are racist, homophobic… at a time when they are cutting universal credit… we can’t sit on the sidelines here.

“If the PM wants to remove himself from those comments - the racist, misogynistic, homophobic comments - then I will apologise to him personally for calling him scum.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is expected to ask the conference to back a watered-down shake-up of leadership rules, after an embarrassing defeat in his bid to scrap the voting system that elected Jeremy Corbyn.

The five-day event got off to the worst possible start for the Labour leader, who was forced into a U-turn that dented his authority and created a rift with his own deputy, Ms Rayner.

After the trade unions opposed the change – which would have seen the party return to an electoral college system, handing power from members to MPs – a set of diluted proposals will be put to delegates in Brighton on Sunday.