Sir Keir Starmer is set to face off against Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) shortly before a private members bill on assisted dying is due to be formally introduced to the House of Commons.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who is bringing forward the proposals, has said that disabled and vulnerable people will not be at risk from the legislation as it will apply only to terminally ill adults.

She said the end of life bill will have “stringent” criteria and the legislation was about giving “autonomy” to people at the end of their lives.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “The health inequalities in this country, the pressure that disabled people feel and the fact that they don’t feel they’ve got the same rights as other people, let’s address those issues, and I will champion those causes all day long.

“But this is about people who are terminally ill, who just want the autonomy to have the choice to end their lives in a way that they feel more comfortable with, that respects their family and their friends and their loved ones.”