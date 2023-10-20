Huge blow for Rishi Sunak as Labour snatch by-election win in Mid Bedfordshire

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak faced a major blow as Labour snatched victory in the Mid Bedfordshire by-election.

Overturning the biggest majority in British by-election history, Sir Keir Starmer’s party has taken the blue wall sea from the Tories for the first time.

Nadine Dorries won the seat in 2019 with a majority of 24,664, and the Conservatives have held Mid Bedfordshire since 1931.

But Labour candidate Alistair Strathern won the seat with a majority of 1,316, with 11,719 compared with Tory candidate Festus Akinbusoye securing 10,403 votes.

But, with Labour enjoying a significant poll lead nationally and local outrage at Ms Dorries’ resignation this summer, Mr Sunak’s party lost the seat.

Tory former chancellor George Osborne warned the Conservatives were facing “Armageddon” if they lost Mid Bedfordshire. And the loss of such a historically safe seat will raise fears of a wipeout for the party at a general election, expected next year.

Both major parties had sought to manage expectations in the hours running up to the result, with Labour claiming it would be a “long shot” while the Conservatives said “government’s don’t win by-elections”.

But, following the party’s by-election wins in Selby and Ainsty and Rutherglen and Hamilton West, the victory sets Sir Keir on a clear path to becoming PM.

It came just moments after Mr Sunak faced a major blow, with Labour overturning a huge majority in Tamworth.