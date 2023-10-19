(EPA)

All eyes are on Tamworth in Staffordshire and Mid Bedfordshire, where voters are going to the polls in fiercely contested by-elections.

Results are considered too close to call but are set to be a challenge for prime minister Rishi Sunak’s under-fire government.

The Mid Bedfordshire by-election was triggered by the resignation of former culture secretary Nadine Dorries.

There are 13 candidates in the seat.

Chris Pincher, who had represented the Staffordshire seat since 2010, stood down on 7 September. There are nine candidates in Tamworth.

Polls opened at 7am and will close at 10pm.

Some experts predict turnout will be low because of stormy weather.

The results are expected to be known in the early hours of Friday.