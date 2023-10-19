Jump to content

Liveupdated1697735159

By-elections latest: Voting under way in Mid-Bedfordshire and Tamworth as Sunak faces twin test

Voters in former seats of Nadine Dorries and Chris Pincher have been casting ballots

Jane Dalton
Thursday 19 October 2023 18:05
(EPA)

All eyes are on Tamworth in Staffordshire and Mid Bedfordshire, where voters are going to the polls in fiercely contested by-elections.

Results are considered too close to call but are set to be a challenge for prime minister Rishi Sunak’s under-fire government.

The Mid Bedfordshire by-election was triggered by the resignation of former culture secretary Nadine Dorries.

There are 13 candidates in the seat.

Chris Pincher, who had represented the Staffordshire seat since 2010, stood down on 7 September. There are nine candidates in Tamworth.

Polls opened at 7am and will close at 10pm.

Some experts predict turnout will be low because of stormy weather.

The results are expected to be known in the early hours of Friday.

1697735058

The candidates in Mid Bedfordshire

These are the candidates standing in Mid Bedfordshire:

Conservative: Festus Akinbusoye

Labour: Alistair Strathern

Liberal Democrats: Emma Holland-Lindsay

Green Party: Cade Sibley

Reform UK: Dave Holland

Independent: Gareth Mackey

Mainstream: Chris Rooney

Heritage Party: Alberto Thomas

Christian Peoples Alliance: Sid Cordle

English Democrats “Putting England First”: Antonio Vitiello

The Official Monster Raving Loony Party: Ann Kelly

True & Fair Party: Alan Victor

Prince Ankit Love Emperor of India

Jane Dalton19 October 2023 18:04
1697734121

The candidates in Tamworth

These are the candidates standing in Tamworth, Staffordshire:

Conservative: Andrew Cooper

Labour: Sarah Edwards

Green Party: Dr Sue Howarth

Liberal Democrat: Sunny Virk

UKIP: Robert Bilcliff

Reform UK: Ian Cooper

Independent: Peter Longman

Britain First: Ashlea Simon

The Official Monster Raving Loony Party: Howling Laud Hope

Jane Dalton19 October 2023 17:48
1697732633

By-elections coverage

Welcome to our live by-election coverage, where you will find what to expect tonight after the polls close.

By-elections are taking place in Tamworth, Staffordshire, former seat of Chris Pincher, and Mid Bedfordshire, former seat of Nadine Dorries.

Jane Dalton19 October 2023 17:23

