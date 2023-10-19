By-elections latest: Voting under way in Mid-Bedfordshire and Tamworth as Sunak faces twin test
Voters in former seats of Nadine Dorries and Chris Pincher have been casting ballots
All eyes are on Tamworth in Staffordshire and Mid Bedfordshire, where voters are going to the polls in fiercely contested by-elections.
Results are considered too close to call but are set to be a challenge for prime minister Rishi Sunak’s under-fire government.
The Mid Bedfordshire by-election was triggered by the resignation of former culture secretary Nadine Dorries.
There are 13 candidates in the seat.
Chris Pincher, who had represented the Staffordshire seat since 2010, stood down on 7 September. There are nine candidates in Tamworth.
Polls opened at 7am and will close at 10pm.
Some experts predict turnout will be low because of stormy weather.
The results are expected to be known in the early hours of Friday.
The candidates in Mid Bedfordshire
These are the candidates standing in Mid Bedfordshire:
Conservative: Festus Akinbusoye
Labour: Alistair Strathern
Liberal Democrats: Emma Holland-Lindsay
Green Party: Cade Sibley
Reform UK: Dave Holland
Independent: Gareth Mackey
Mainstream: Chris Rooney
Heritage Party: Alberto Thomas
Christian Peoples Alliance: Sid Cordle
English Democrats “Putting England First”: Antonio Vitiello
The Official Monster Raving Loony Party: Ann Kelly
True & Fair Party: Alan Victor
Prince Ankit Love Emperor of India
The candidates in Tamworth
These are the candidates standing in Tamworth, Staffordshire:
Conservative: Andrew Cooper
Labour: Sarah Edwards
Green Party: Dr Sue Howarth
Liberal Democrat: Sunny Virk
UKIP: Robert Bilcliff
Reform UK: Ian Cooper
Independent: Peter Longman
Britain First: Ashlea Simon
The Official Monster Raving Loony Party: Howling Laud Hope
By-elections are taking place in Tamworth, Staffordshire, former seat of Chris Pincher, and Mid Bedfordshire, former seat of Nadine Dorries.
