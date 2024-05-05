Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The SNP “leader-in-waiting” John Swinney has said he believes Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer would do a deal with his party after the next general election.

The remarks come as polling expert Professor Michael Thrasher told Sky News that the country is heading for a hung parliament after the next general election based on the results at the polls this week.

Sir Trevor Phillips challenged both Mr Swinney and Labour’s campaign chief Pat McFadden over the potential for a Labour/ SNP pact on his Sunday morning politics show for Sky News.

Mr McFadden, who started his career in Scottish politics, made it clear he was opposed to the idea, telling Sir Trevor: “No!”

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

But appearing shortly after Mr Swinney suggested that he believes if the results leave a hung parliament then conversations will be had and an agreement could be reached.

With just 24 hours to go to see if he will be challenged for the leadership contest to replace Humza Yousaf, Mr Swinney said he would much prefer a Labour government to the “awful, disastrous, terrible” Tories in Westminster.

When Mr McFadden’s answer was put to him, Mr Swinney said: “I know Pat well. Pat and I are old university buddies from the University of Edinburgh a lifetime ago. So I don’t think Pat’s public line to you is something he would sustain in a decent conversation with me or with others.”

Mr Swinney’s remarks come as Labour and the SNP fight over seats which before the 2014 independence referendum were safe Labour heartlands in Scotland.

MSP John Swinney at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, after he became the first candidate to declare his bid to become the new leader of the SNP and Scotland’s next first minister. (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

The allegations against Nicola Sturgeon and collapse of Mr Yousaf’s government have buoyed Labour hopes that they can make serious gains north of the Border. However, there has been an ongoing debate over whether Labour should be less Unionist and more sympathetic to asking for another independence referendum again.

But the prospect of a Labour/ SNP deal appears to be strengthened by expert claims that the UK is heading for a hung parliament after the general election.

Polling expert Professor Michael Thrasher warned that Labour will fall short of an overall majority even though the local elections “confirm that the Conservatives are in a very bad place.”

He said: “The Conservatives are on track to lose the election [but] it is not wholly clear to me Labour is on course to win a majority.”

He noted that the vote share for Labour was 34 percent while the Tories were at 27 percent, a difference of seven points which is much lower tha the national polls suggest. The projection has suggested that Labour would be 32 seats short of a majoriy which means they would need to make a deal with other parties.

He noted: “The only thing that [the Conservatives] can hang on to is that Labour’s performance wasn’t stellar. They went backwards compared t last year.”

Prof Thrasher added: “The gap is only seven points, it needs to be double that for Labour to win.”