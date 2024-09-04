UK politics - live: Starmer and Sunak face off in first PMQs since recess as ‘state pension to rise £400’
The clash between Starmer and Sunak at PMQs comes just an hour after the final damning report was released into the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower that claimed the lives of 72 people
Louise Thomas
Sir Keir Starmer’s is facing off with Rishi Sunak in his first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) since MPs returned from their summer recess.
The clash between the political leaders comes just an hour after the final damning report was released into the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower that claimed the lives of 72 people.
In other developments, Labour is set to raise the state pension by more than £400 a year, according to reports.
The Treasury’s internal working calculations show that the full state pension could increase due to the triple lock, as reported by the BBC.
The changes would mean the full state pension raises to £12,000 next year, after the £900 increase this year.
Leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch hit out at Ms Rayner for trying to “destroy one of Baroness Thatcher’s most transformative policies”.
Later this afternoon, Tory MPs will take part in the first round of voting as they select a successor to Mr Sunak. An announcement on the result of the first round is expected at about 3.30pm.
Backlash after Nadhim Zahawi tweets picture of homeless man in Mayfair
Nadhim Zahawi is facing a growing backlash after sharing a photograph on X of a homeless person sleeping on the pavement in Mayfair.
The former Tory chairman, who was sacked over an HMRC probe into his tax affairs, posted the picture alongside the caption: “This is now in Mayfair, just walked passed [sic]. what is going on?
“Mayor of London, this can’t be right.”
Archie Mitchell reports
Grenfell Tower residents paid a price for ‘dishonesty, corporate greed and and neglect', says London mayor Khan
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the residents of Grenfell Tower “paid a price for systemic dishonesty, corporate greed and institutional indifference and neglect”.
He said firms held responsible by the inquiry should be banned from receiving public contracts, and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) should look into bringing criminal cases.
Mr Khan said: “The Grenfell Tower fire isn’t just a heart-breaking tragedy, it’s a horrific injustice and a national disgrace. That the lives of 72 Londoners were stolen from us in such circumstances is a moral outrage.
“The inquiry makes clear in stark terms that all these deaths were entirely avoidable, and that the residents of Grenfell Tower have paid the price for systematic dishonesty, corporate greed and institutional indifference and neglect.”
He said “profit has been put before people” which “isn’t just shameful, it’s utterly indefensible”.
Mr Khan added that “more must now be done to hold those responsible to account, including banning any of the companies held responsible by the inquiry from receiving any public contracts as the police and CPS look into bringing criminal prosecutions”.
PM Keir Starmer reacts to Grenfell Tower final report
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said the report from Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s Grenfell Tower inquiry identified “substantial and widespread failings”.
He said: “My thoughts today are wholly with those bereaved by, and survivors of, the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the residents in the immediate community. This day is for them.
“I hope that Sir Martin’s report can provide the truth they have sought for so long, and that it is step towards the accountability and justice they deserve.”
In a statement to Parliament, Sir Keir said: “The Government will carefully consider the report and its recommendations, to ensure that such a tragedy cannot occur again.
“I hope that those outside Government will do the same.
“Given the detailed and extensive nature of the report, a further and more in-depth debate will be held at a later date,” he added.
BREAKING: Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72 was result of decades of institutional failings, damning final report finds
The tragic fire at Grenfell Tower that claimed the lives of 72 people was the culmination of decades of failure by successive governments and the construction industry, the damning final report has found.
The west London tower block was covered in combustible products because of the “systematic dishonesty” of firms who made and sold the cladding and insulation, inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said on Wednesday.
He called out “deliberate and sustained” manipulation of fire-safety testing, misrepresentation of test data and misleading of the market.
Holly Evans reports
Labour set to raise state pension by £400
Labour is set to raise the state pension by more than £400 a year, according to reports.
The Treasury’s internal working calculations show that the full state pension could increase due to the triple lock, as reported by the BBC.
The changes would mean the full state pension raises to £12,000 next year, after the £900 increase this year.
Any final decision on the increase will be made by pensions secretary Liz Kendall, prior to the Budget on 30 October.
The proposed increase comes as chancellor Rachel Reeves is facing a backlash from Labour MPs for cuts to the winter fuel allowance.
The Independent has contacted the Treasury for comment.
Nadhim Zahawi defends tweeting picture of homeless person in Mayfair
Nadhim Zahawi has defended tweeting a picture of a homeless person on the streets of Mayfair, London.
The former chancellor appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (4 September) and was confronted about the tweet, with many describing it as “tone-deaf”.
Mr Zahawi said: “I walk all over London. It could have been on Victoria Street and had the same thing happening. I am outraged at the human tragedy.
“It doesn’t matter if it is Mayfair, I was just trying to point it out to try and get people to help that individual.”
Around 200 migrants tried to leave France for the UK today - the day after 12 people died trying to make the journey
Around 200 migrants tried to leave French shores for the UK on Wednesday - the day after 12 people died trying to make the journey, according to a Calais charity worker
Angele Vettorello, co-ordinator at Utopia 56, said: “The crossings, it’s not going to stop.
“Even this morning we saw more than 200 people trying to cross and have been stopped (by police).
“We see it every month... every death at the border, the people don’t stop crossing.”
She said a lot of police were at the shore, with interventions made during the night and into the morning.
Ms Vettorello added this summer there has been a “huge increase” in people dying in the Channel, and the last week was “really busy” for crossings.
“We know a lot of people who were stopped to cross and were back to shore during those seven days.
“We received calls from people in distress in boats in the Channel, we received for example eight calls from eight different boats on Friday.”
Fraud and scam complaints reach record high
Scam-related complaints have reached their highest level since at least early 2018, according to a service that resolves disputes between consumers and financial firms.
In the first quarter of this financial year (April 1 to June 30), consumers lodged 8,734 gripes about fraud and scams, the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) said.
More than half were in relation to customer-approved online bank transfers, also known as authorised push payment (APP) scams.
By comparison, in the same period in the first quarter of the 2023-24 financial year, 6,094 scam complaints were recorded.
The service said the rise in cases is due to several factors, including cases where consumers are putting in multiple claims due to more than one firm being involved.
Abby Thomas, chief executive and chief ombudsman of the FOS, said: “Being a victim of a fraud and scam is a horrendous experience - not just financially, but emotionally too. That’s why it’s disappointing to see complaint levels rising to even higher levels.
“We often hear from people embarrassed to have fallen victim to a fraud, but these crimes can be complex and incredibly convincing, and nobody should be afraid to come forward.
“In recent years, we have investigated thousands of cases, returning more than £150 million to those who have fallen victim to these crimes.
“No matter how complex a case is, people can come with confidence to our free, independent service and we’ll investigate their complaint.”
What really lies behind the decision to restrict arms sales to Israel
Is our government’s move to ban some arms sales just gesture politics? It depends who you think the gesture is intended for, writes Mark Almond
Labour MP says she cannot vote for winter fuel payment cuts
A Labour MP has suggested she could not vote with the government on proposals to end universal winter fuel payments.
Rachael Maskell, the York Central MP, appeared to signal she was willing to disobey her party’s orders to vote for the measure, which will see the benefit restricted to those receiving pension credit or other means-tested benefits.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the universal payment would come to an end when she laid out measures to tackle a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances.
There has been growing unrest in Labour ranks about the move’s impact on pensioners just above the poverty line who will not be eligible for the payment under the new criteria.
Speaking to the BBC’s Newsnight, Ms Maskell appealed to the Chancellor to make concessions.
Asked if she could vote for the measure when it is put before the Commons next week, she replied: “I couldn’t vote for this, but I think what we are saying, this is bigger than a vote because this is about protecting people’s lives and ultimately that is our responsibility as MPs, to speak to truth to power.
“That is all we are doing is to say actually there are some people in danger here, that are at risk, and we need the Government to step in like Gordon Brown did when he introduced the winter fuel payment.”
