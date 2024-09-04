Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Angela Rayner (Chris Furlong/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sir Keir Starmer’s is facing off with Rishi Sunak in his first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) since MPs returned from their summer recess.

The clash between the political leaders comes just an hour after the final damning report was released into the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower that claimed the lives of 72 people.

In other developments, Labour is set to raise the state pension by more than £400 a year, according to reports.

The Treasury’s internal working calculations show that the full state pension could increase due to the triple lock, as reported by the BBC.

The changes would mean the full state pension raises to £12,000 next year, after the £900 increase this year.

Leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch hit out at Ms Rayner for trying to “destroy one of Baroness Thatcher’s most transformative policies”.

Later this afternoon, Tory MPs will take part in the first round of voting as they select a successor to Mr Sunak. An announcement on the result of the first round is expected at about 3.30pm.