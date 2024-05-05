Labour to launch new attack videos on ‘14 years of Tory chaos’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Labour is to launch a new series of attack videos badged “Conflix” as a spoof of Netflix to mark what it claims has been “14 years of Tory chaos”.

The new Conflix website will be launched at 7am on bank holiday Monday as Sir Keir Starmer and party activists celebrate huge gains at the local elections including victory in the West Midlands mayor race.

Labour said that it “is proud to share the world-exclusive trailer of Chaos & Decline - a story of 14 years of Tory chaos, told over 5 long seasons.”

The story begins against a backdrop of a rose garden where David Cameron promised to deliver “strong, stable, determined leadership.”

But Labour will highlight what it sees as the damaging austerity of the Tory/ Lib Dem coalition “gutting our public services and creating chaos for working people.”

The account then picks up with the EU referendum as Cameron’s party began to fold in on itself and he “called it quits” following his Brexit defeat.

Rishi Sunak and then prime minister Boris Johnson at a cabinet meeting (Leon Neal/PA) ( PA Archive )

It then follows the leadership of the Tory party being passed to Theresa May and season 2 is taken up by her attempts at controlling a party locked in civil war.

Labour claims she was “too distracted by these internal woes, the NHS winter crisis started to become a permanent feature of our health services and the Windrush scandal erupted.”

The third season, Labour claims, is full of “episodes of sleaze and scandal” with Boris Johnson’s premiership mired in the covid pandemic and subsequent allegations around partygate drinks during lockown.

Labour claims: “Boris Johnson acted like he was above the rules.”

Polling predicts the lowest Conservative vote share of this Parliament, lower than under Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Wire )

Season 4 follows the 49 days of Liz Truss and her mini-budget while the final series focuses on Rishi Sunak and the party civil war.

Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s Shadow Paymaster General, said: “The Tory chaos over the last 14 years has been like a tragic soap opera where every episode brings more psychodrama, scandals, and broken promises. There is a real cost to this, and it’s paid by the British people every day.”